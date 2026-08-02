- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD.ls
|41
|BTCUSD.futu
|23
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|GOLD.ls
|-1K
|BTCUSD.futu
|776
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|GOLD.ls
|-13K
|BTCUSD.futu
|455K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 InstaForex-Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Malaysia Capital Partner is a professional fund management project dedicated to growing capital through disciplined trading and responsible risk management.
Our priority is simple: protect capital first, then pursue consistent long-term growth. Every investment decision is based on proven market analysis, strict risk management, and a disciplined trading process—not emotion or speculation.
We believe trust is earned through consistency, transparency, and responsible capital management. Our goal is to build long-term partnerships with investors who value steady growth over unnecessary risk.
Whether you are an individual investor or a high-net-worth client, Malaysia Capital Partner is committed to managing your capital with professionalism, integrity, and a long-term vision.
USD
USD
USD