СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / EA35164
Nguyen An Nguyen

EA35164

Nguyen An Nguyen
Nguyen An Nguyen

Nguyen An Nguyen

12 комментариев
0 отзывов
Надежность
2 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 30%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
173
Прибыльных трейдов:
81 (46.82%)
Убыточных трейдов:
92 (53.18%)
Лучший трейд:
713.53 USD
Худший трейд:
-286.01 USD
Общая прибыль:
6 473.87 USD (870 038 pips)
Общий убыток:
-3 489.40 USD (1 390 144 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
7 (587.20 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
753.89 USD (2)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.16
Торговая активность:
97.10%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
7.83%
Последний трейд:
41 минута
Трейдов в неделю:
146
Ср. время удержания:
5 часов
Фактор восстановления:
4.51
Длинных трейдов:
111 (64.16%)
Коротких трейдов:
62 (35.84%)
Профит фактор:
1.86
Мат. ожидание:
17.25 USD
Средняя прибыль:
79.92 USD
Средний убыток:
-37.93 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
11 (-293.18 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-360.17 USD (6)
Прирост в месяц:
29.86%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
659.30 USD
Максимальная:
661.76 USD (6.62%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
6.60% (660.58 USD)
По эквити:
3.39% (337.11 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
BTCUSD 83
XAUUSD 25
USDJPY 24
USTEC 11
GBPUSD 9
EURUSD 9
DE40 6
US30 6
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
BTCUSD -1.2K
XAUUSD 3.3K
USDJPY 399
USTEC 78
GBPUSD -91
EURUSD -84
DE40 7
US30 514
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
BTCUSD -700K
XAUUSD 78K
USDJPY 6.6K
USTEC 26K
GBPUSD -445
EURUSD -233
DE40 -710
US30 71K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +713.53 USD
Худший трейд: -286 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 2
Макс. серия проигрышей: 6
Макс. прибыль в серии: +587.20 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -293.18 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 2
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 5
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 4
Xellion-Live
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
0.14 × 7
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
0.50 × 2
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1.39 × 160
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
2.92 × 12
Top1Group-Live
5.30 × 10
VantageMarkets-Live 19
5.40 × 25
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.66 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
9.96 × 114
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.81 × 223
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
Weltrade-Real
11.34 × 131
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
11.50 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
15.33 × 249
еще 4...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

This portfolio is built around a multi-strategy approach, rather than relying on a single trading system. Each strategy is designed to exploit a different market behavior, trades different asset classes, and follows its own independent trading logic. The goal is to keep correlation between strategies as low as possible, creating a smoother and more resilient equity curve over the long term.

The portfolio combines automated strategies across Forex, Gold, Bitcoin, and Equity Indices. It includes intraday directional models, session breakout strategies, and multi-level breakout systems. By diversifying across both markets and trading methodologies, no single strategy or asset has a dominant impact on the overall portfolio performance.

Risk management is the foundation of this portfolio. Every position is protected by a predefined Stop Loss. No Martingale, Grid, Averaging, or any other capital-escalation techniques are used. Position sizing is strictly controlled, and daily loss limits are implemented to reduce exposure during unfavorable market conditions. The objective is not to maximize short-term returns, but to build a portfolio capable of surviving and performing across different market cycles.

One important aspect of my money management is that I never allocate my entire capital to the trading account. Typically, only 20–30% of my total investment capital is deposited, while the remaining funds stay safely outside the account as reserve capital.

This means that even under an extreme Black Swan event, where the trading account experiences an unusually large drawdown - or in the worst case, a complete loss - the actual impact on my total capital is limited to only a fraction of my overall wealth. As a result, the drawdown shown on the trading account does not represent my true portfolio risk. The real risk is significantly lower because of the way capital is allocated.

For this reason, I strongly recommend that anyone copying this portfolio follows the same capital allocation approach. Treat the copy account as only one component of your total investment capital, rather than depositing everything into the trading account.

My goal is not to build the highest-return portfolio at any cost. The objective is to create a disciplined, diversified, and risk-conscious portfolio that is designed to remain robust through both normal markets and the rare periods of extreme volatility.

Нет отзывов
2026.08.03 23:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.03 10:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.02 22:01
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.02 22:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.02 14:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 4 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.02 14:59
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 4 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.02 14:59
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.02 14:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.02 14:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
EA35164
30 USD в месяц
30%
0
0
USD
13K
USD
2
100%
173
46%
97%
1.85
17.25
USD
7%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.