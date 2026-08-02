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Nguyen An Nguyen

EA35164

Nguyen An Nguyen
Nguyen An Nguyen

Nguyen An Nguyen

12 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 29%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
138
Profit Trades:
64 (46.37%)
Loss Trades:
74 (53.62%)
Best trade:
713.53 USD
Worst trade:
-286.01 USD
Gross Profit:
5 610.99 USD (744 193 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 739.13 USD (931 613 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (560.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
753.89 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
7.83%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
138
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.34
Long Trades:
90 (65.22%)
Short Trades:
48 (34.78%)
Profit Factor:
2.05
Expected Payoff:
20.81 USD
Average Profit:
87.67 USD
Average Loss:
-37.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-293.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-360.17 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
28.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
659.30 USD
Maximal:
661.76 USD (6.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.60% (660.58 USD)
By Equity:
3.39% (337.11 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 63
XAUUSD 21
USDJPY 18
GBPUSD 9
EURUSD 9
USTEC 8
DE40 5
US30 5
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -653
XAUUSD 3.1K
USDJPY 62
GBPUSD -91
EURUSD -84
USTEC 43
DE40 8
US30 502
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -346K
XAUUSD 74K
USDJPY 3.7K
GBPUSD -445
EURUSD -233
USTEC 14K
DE40 -670
US30 69K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +713.53 USD
Worst trade: -286 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +560.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -293.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 2
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1.39 × 160
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 3
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.50 × 2
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
Top1Group-Live
5.40 × 10
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
Weltrade-Real
11.34 × 131
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
15.33 × 249
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
25.96 × 154
2 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

This portfolio is built around a multi-strategy approach, rather than relying on a single trading system. Each strategy is designed to exploit a different market behavior, trades different asset classes, and follows its own independent trading logic. The goal is to keep correlation between strategies as low as possible, creating a smoother and more resilient equity curve over the long term.

The portfolio combines automated strategies across Forex, Gold, Bitcoin, and Equity Indices. It includes intraday directional models, session breakout strategies, and multi-level breakout systems. By diversifying across both markets and trading methodologies, no single strategy or asset has a dominant impact on the overall portfolio performance.

Risk management is the foundation of this portfolio. Every position is protected by a predefined Stop Loss. No Martingale, Grid, Averaging, or any other capital-escalation techniques are used. Position sizing is strictly controlled, and daily loss limits are implemented to reduce exposure during unfavorable market conditions. The objective is not to maximize short-term returns, but to build a portfolio capable of surviving and performing across different market cycles.

One important aspect of my money management is that I never allocate my entire capital to the trading account. Typically, only 20–30% of my total investment capital is deposited, while the remaining funds stay safely outside the account as reserve capital.

This means that even under an extreme Black Swan event, where the trading account experiences an unusually large drawdown - or in the worst case, a complete loss - the actual impact on my total capital is limited to only a fraction of my overall wealth. As a result, the drawdown shown on the trading account does not represent my true portfolio risk. The real risk is significantly lower because of the way capital is allocated.

For this reason, I strongly recommend that anyone copying this portfolio follows the same capital allocation approach. Treat the copy account as only one component of your total investment capital, rather than depositing everything into the trading account.

My goal is not to build the highest-return portfolio at any cost. The objective is to create a disciplined, diversified, and risk-conscious portfolio that is designed to remain robust through both normal markets and the rare periods of extreme volatility.

No reviews
2026.08.03 23:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.03 10:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.02 22:01
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.02 22:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.02 14:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 4 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.02 14:59
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 4 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.02 14:59
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.02 14:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.02 14:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EA35164
30 USD per month
29%
0
0
USD
13K
USD
1
100%
138
46%
100%
2.04
20.81
USD
7%
1:500
Copy

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