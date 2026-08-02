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信号 / MetaTrader 5 / EA35164
Nguyen An Nguyen

EA35164

Nguyen An Nguyen
Nguyen An Nguyen

Nguyen An Nguyen

12 评论
0条评论
可靠性
2
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 33%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
234
盈利交易:
111 (47.43%)
亏损交易:
123 (52.56%)
最好交易:
713.53 USD
最差交易:
-286.01 USD
毛利:
7 945.29 USD (1 163 966 pips)
毛利亏损:
-4 641.56 USD (1 619 903 pips)
最大连续赢利:
7 (587.20 USD)
最大连续盈利:
753.89 USD (2)
夏普比率:
0.15
交易活动:
98.11%
最大入金加载:
7.83%
最近交易:
2 几分钟前
每周交易:
155
平均持有时间:
5 小时
采收率:
4.99
长期交易:
155 (66.24%)
短期交易:
79 (33.76%)
利润因子:
1.71
预期回报:
14.12 USD
平均利润:
71.58 USD
平均损失:
-37.74 USD
最大连续失误:
11 (-293.18 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-360.17 USD (6)
每月增长:
33.05%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
659.30 USD
最大值:
661.76 USD (6.62%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
6.60% (660.58 USD)
净值:
3.39% (337.11 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 106
USDJPY 36
XAUUSD 33
USTEC 16
GBPUSD 14
EURUSD 13
DE40 8
US30 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
BTCUSD -1.3K
USDJPY 440
XAUUSD 4K
USTEC 172
GBPUSD -216
EURUSD -178
DE40 48
US30 377
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
BTCUSD -670K
USDJPY 7.1K
XAUUSD 95K
USTEC 57K
GBPUSD -890
EURUSD -499
DE40 1.9K
US30 54K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +713.53 USD
最差交易: -286 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +587.20 USD
最大连续亏损: -293.18 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-6 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 2
Xellion-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real3
0.14 × 7
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1.39 × 160
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 3
FPTradingLLC-Live
2.20 × 20
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
2.50 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.46 × 13
RoboForex-ECN
3.75 × 24
Top1Group-Live
5.30 × 10
VantageMarkets-Live 19
5.54 × 37
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.69 × 95
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
9.96 × 114
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
10.21 × 24
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
Weltrade-Real
11.34 × 137
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
12.88 × 229
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
15.33 × 249
4 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

This portfolio is built around a multi-strategy approach, rather than relying on a single trading system. Each strategy is designed to exploit a different market behavior, trades different asset classes, and follows its own independent trading logic. The goal is to keep correlation between strategies as low as possible, creating a smoother and more resilient equity curve over the long term.

The portfolio combines automated strategies across Forex, Gold, Bitcoin, and Equity Indices. It includes intraday directional models, session breakout strategies, and multi-level breakout systems. By diversifying across both markets and trading methodologies, no single strategy or asset has a dominant impact on the overall portfolio performance.

Risk management is the foundation of this portfolio. Every position is protected by a predefined Stop Loss. No Martingale, Grid, Averaging, or any other capital-escalation techniques are used. Position sizing is strictly controlled, and daily loss limits are implemented to reduce exposure during unfavorable market conditions. The objective is not to maximize short-term returns, but to build a portfolio capable of surviving and performing across different market cycles.

One important aspect of my money management is that I never allocate my entire capital to the trading account. Typically, only 20–30% of my total investment capital is deposited, while the remaining funds stay safely outside the account as reserve capital.

This means that even under an extreme Black Swan event, where the trading account experiences an unusually large drawdown - or in the worst case, a complete loss - the actual impact on my total capital is limited to only a fraction of my overall wealth. As a result, the drawdown shown on the trading account does not represent my true portfolio risk. The real risk is significantly lower because of the way capital is allocated.

For this reason, I strongly recommend that anyone copying this portfolio follows the same capital allocation approach. Treat the copy account as only one component of your total investment capital, rather than depositing everything into the trading account.

My goal is not to build the highest-return portfolio at any cost. The objective is to create a disciplined, diversified, and risk-conscious portfolio that is designed to remain robust through both normal markets and the rare periods of extreme volatility.

没有评论
2026.08.03 23:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.03 10:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.02 22:01
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.02 22:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.02 14:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 4 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.02 14:59
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 4 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.02 14:59
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.02 14:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.02 14:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
EA35164
每月30 USD
33%
0
0
USD
13K
USD
2
100%
234
47%
98%
1.71
14.12
USD
7%
1:500
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