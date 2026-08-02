This portfolio is built around a multi-strategy approach, rather than relying on a single trading system. Each strategy is designed to exploit a different market behavior, trades different asset classes, and follows its own independent trading logic. The goal is to keep correlation between strategies as low as possible, creating a smoother and more resilient equity curve over the long term.

The portfolio combines automated strategies across Forex, Gold, Bitcoin, and Equity Indices. It includes intraday directional models, session breakout strategies, and multi-level breakout systems. By diversifying across both markets and trading methodologies, no single strategy or asset has a dominant impact on the overall portfolio performance.

Risk management is the foundation of this portfolio. Every position is protected by a predefined Stop Loss. No Martingale, Grid, Averaging, or any other capital-escalation techniques are used. Position sizing is strictly controlled, and daily loss limits are implemented to reduce exposure during unfavorable market conditions. The objective is not to maximize short-term returns, but to build a portfolio capable of surviving and performing across different market cycles.

One important aspect of my money management is that I never allocate my entire capital to the trading account. Typically, only 20–30% of my total investment capital is deposited, while the remaining funds stay safely outside the account as reserve capital.

This means that even under an extreme Black Swan event, where the trading account experiences an unusually large drawdown - or in the worst case, a complete loss - the actual impact on my total capital is limited to only a fraction of my overall wealth. As a result, the drawdown shown on the trading account does not represent my true portfolio risk . The real risk is significantly lower because of the way capital is allocated.

For this reason, I strongly recommend that anyone copying this portfolio follows the same capital allocation approach. Treat the copy account as only one component of your total investment capital, rather than depositing everything into the trading account.

My goal is not to build the highest-return portfolio at any cost. The objective is to create a disciplined, diversified, and risk-conscious portfolio that is designed to remain robust through both normal markets and the rare periods of extreme volatility.