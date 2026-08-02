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Bashir Ahmad

SONY Smart Trading System

Bashir Ahmad
Bashir Ahmad

Bashir Ahmad

✅I am a professional Algorithmic / Systematic trader with over 10 years of experience in the financial markets, including Forex, Indices, Metals, and Cryptocurrencies.
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0 отзывов
Надежность
24 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 500 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 421%
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
310
Прибыльных трейдов:
259 (83.54%)
Убыточных трейдов:
51 (16.45%)
Лучший трейд:
31.74 USD
Худший трейд:
-20.96 USD
Общая прибыль:
512.21 USD (35 163 pips)
Общий убыток:
-157.40 USD (12 205 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
28 (63.83 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
63.83 USD (28)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.33
Торговая активность:
1.43%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
9.10%
Последний трейд:
6 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
7
Ср. время удержания:
4 минуты
Фактор восстановления:
13.55
Длинных трейдов:
150 (48.39%)
Коротких трейдов:
160 (51.61%)
Профит фактор:
3.25
Мат. ожидание:
1.14 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.98 USD
Средний убыток:
-3.09 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-26.19 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-26.19 USD (5)
Прирост в месяц:
16.74%
Годовой прогноз:
203.15%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
26.19 USD (10.06%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
10.06% (26.19 USD)
По эквити:
11.85% (24.10 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD! 310
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD! 355
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD! 23K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +31.74 USD
Худший трейд: -21 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 28
Макс. серия проигрышей: 5
Макс. прибыль в серии: +63.83 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -26.19 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ExclusiveMarkets-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

SONY Smart Trading System is a rule-based trading strategy designed to deliver consistent and disciplined market execution. The system combines technical analysis with systematic trade management to identify high-quality trading opportunities across changing market conditions. Built for traders who value consistency, precision, and a professional approach to the financial markets.

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👉 Trading Platform : MT5
👉 Broker : Any Type / Recommended ECN OR Low Spread.
👉 Trade on : XAUUSD
👉 Leverage : 1:500 or Higher
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✅ Minimum Deposit Required : $100
✅ Monthly Earning target in % : 9 - 15%
✅ The balance we will maintain : $200

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Disclaimer : Trading forex and CFDs entails a high level of risk. As a result, they might not be appropriate for all investors. Before electing to trade CFDs, investors should make sure they are completely aware of the hazards involved. Investors should obtain independent advice and not take on more risk than they are willing to lose.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. We have no guarantee about future performance will be same/ better compared to past performance and also WE have no guarantee for the copy trade system provided to investors by platform copy provider. You acknowledge and agree that WE are not responsible for any shortcomings, trading system errors, misrepresentations, or any wrongdoing by our signal or platform copy provider.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.02 14:59
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
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SONY Smart Trading System
500 USD в месяц
421%
0
0
USD
204
USD
24
100%
310
83%
1%
3.25
1.14
USD
12%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

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