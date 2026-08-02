- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD!
|310
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD!
|355
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD!
|23K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ExclusiveMarkets-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
SONY Smart Trading System is a rule-based trading strategy designed to deliver consistent and disciplined market execution. The system combines technical analysis with systematic trade management to identify high-quality trading opportunities across changing market conditions. Built for traders who value consistency, precision, and a professional approach to the financial markets.
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👉 Trading Platform : MT5
👉 Broker : Any Type / Recommended ECN OR Low Spread.
👉 Trade on : XAUUSD
👉 Leverage : 1:500 or Higher
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✅ Minimum Deposit Required : $100
✅ Monthly Earning target in % : 9 - 15%
✅ The balance we will maintain : $200
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Past performance is not indicative of future results. We have no guarantee about future performance will be same/ better compared to past performance and also WE have no guarantee for the copy trade system provided to investors by platform copy provider. You acknowledge and agree that WE are not responsible for any shortcomings, trading system errors, misrepresentations, or any wrongdoing by our signal or platform copy provider.
USD
USD
USD