SONY Smart Trading System is a rule-based trading strategy designed to deliver consistent and disciplined market execution. The system combines technical analysis with systematic trade management to identify high-quality trading opportunities across changing market conditions. Built for traders who value consistency, precision, and a professional approach to the financial markets.

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👉 Trading Platform : MT5

👉 Broker : Any Type / Recommended ECN OR Low Spread.

👉 Trade on : XAUUSD

👉 Leverage : 1:500 or Higher

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✅ Minimum Deposit Required : $100

✅ Monthly Earning target in % : 9 - 15%

✅ The balance we will maintain : $200



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Disclaimer : Trading forex and CFDs entails a high level of risk. As a result, they might not be appropriate for all investors. Before electing to trade CFDs, investors should make sure they are completely aware of the hazards involved. Investors should obtain independent advice and not take on more risk than they are willing to lose.



Past performance is not indicative of future results. We have no guarantee about future performance will be same/ better compared to past performance and also WE have no guarantee for the copy trade system provided to investors by platform copy provider. You acknowledge and agree that WE are not responsible for any shortcomings, trading system errors, misrepresentations, or any wrongdoing by our signal or platform copy provider.



