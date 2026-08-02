- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
313
盈利交易:
261 (83.38%)
亏损交易:
52 (16.61%)
最好交易:
31.74 USD
最差交易:
-20.96 USD
毛利:
535.95 USD (36 350 pips)
毛利亏损:
-177.18 USD (13 194 pips)
最大连续赢利:
28 (63.83 USD)
最大连续盈利:
63.83 USD (28)
夏普比率:
0.32
交易活动:
1.43%
最大入金加载:
34.99%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
8
平均持有时间:
5 分钟
采收率:
13.70
长期交易:
151 (48.24%)
短期交易:
162 (51.76%)
利润因子:
3.02
预期回报:
1.15 USD
平均利润:
2.05 USD
平均损失:
-3.41 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-26.19 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-26.19 USD (5)
每月增长:
17.72%
年度预测:
215.03%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
26.19 USD (10.06%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
10.06% (26.19 USD)
净值:
50.95% (104.90 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD!
|313
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD!
|359
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD!
|23K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +31.74 USD
最差交易: -21 USD
最大连续赢利: 28
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +63.83 USD
最大连续亏损: -26.19 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ExclusiveMarkets-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
SONY Smart Trading System is a rule-based trading strategy designed to deliver consistent and disciplined market execution. The system combines technical analysis with systematic trade management to identify high-quality trading opportunities across changing market conditions. Built for traders who value consistency, precision, and a professional approach to the financial markets.
-
👉 Trading Platform : MT5
👉 Broker : Any Type / Recommended ECN OR Low Spread.
👉 Trade on : XAUUSD
👉 Leverage : 1:500 or Higher
-
✅ Minimum Deposit Required : $100
✅ Monthly Earning target in % : 9 - 15%
✅ The balance we will maintain : $200
-
Disclaimer : Trading forex and CFDs entails a high level of risk. As a result, they might not be appropriate for all investors. Before electing to trade CFDs, investors should make sure they are completely aware of the hazards involved. Investors should obtain independent advice and not take on more risk than they are willing to lose.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. We have no guarantee about future performance will be same/ better compared to past performance and also WE have no guarantee for the copy trade system provided to investors by platform copy provider. You acknowledge and agree that WE are not responsible for any shortcomings, trading system errors, misrepresentations, or any wrongdoing by our signal or platform copy provider.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. We have no guarantee about future performance will be same/ better compared to past performance and also WE have no guarantee for the copy trade system provided to investors by platform copy provider. You acknowledge and agree that WE are not responsible for any shortcomings, trading system errors, misrepresentations, or any wrongdoing by our signal or platform copy provider.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月500 USD
431%
0
0
USD
USD
208
USD
USD
24
100%
313
83%
1%
3.02
1.15
USD
USD
51%
1:500