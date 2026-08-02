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Bashir Ahmad

SONY Smart Trading System

Bashir Ahmad
Bashir Ahmad

Bashir Ahmad

✅I am a professional Algorithmic / Systematic trader with over 10 years of experience in the financial markets, including Forex, Indices, Metals, and Cryptocurrencies.
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0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 500 USD per month
growth since 2026 410%
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
307
Profit Trades:
256 (83.38%)
Loss Trades:
51 (16.61%)
Best trade:
31.74 USD
Worst trade:
-20.96 USD
Gross Profit:
507.85 USD (34 946 pips)
Gross Loss:
-157.40 USD (12 205 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (63.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
63.83 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
2.70%
Max deposit load:
9.10%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
13.38
Long Trades:
149 (48.53%)
Short Trades:
158 (51.47%)
Profit Factor:
3.23
Expected Payoff:
1.14 USD
Average Profit:
1.98 USD
Average Loss:
-3.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-26.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26.19 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
16.40%
Annual Forecast:
198.98%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
26.19 USD (10.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.06% (26.19 USD)
By Equity:
11.85% (24.10 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD! 307
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD! 350
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD! 23K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +31.74 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +63.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.19 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ExclusiveMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

SONY Smart Trading System is a rule-based trading strategy designed to deliver consistent and disciplined market execution. The system combines technical analysis with systematic trade management to identify high-quality trading opportunities across changing market conditions. Built for traders who value consistency, precision, and a professional approach to the financial markets.

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👉 Trading Platform : MT5
👉 Broker : Any Type / Recommended ECN OR Low Spread.
👉 Trade on : XAUUSD
👉 Leverage : 1:500 or Higher
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✅ Minimum Deposit Required : $100
✅ Monthly Earning target in % : 9 - 15%
✅ The balance we will maintain : $200

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Disclaimer : Trading forex and CFDs entails a high level of risk. As a result, they might not be appropriate for all investors. Before electing to trade CFDs, investors should make sure they are completely aware of the hazards involved. Investors should obtain independent advice and not take on more risk than they are willing to lose.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. We have no guarantee about future performance will be same/ better compared to past performance and also WE have no guarantee for the copy trade system provided to investors by platform copy provider. You acknowledge and agree that WE are not responsible for any shortcomings, trading system errors, misrepresentations, or any wrongdoing by our signal or platform copy provider.


No reviews
2026.08.02 14:59
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SONY Smart Trading System
500 USD per month
410%
0
0
USD
200
USD
24
100%
307
83%
3%
3.22
1.14
USD
12%
1:500
Copy

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