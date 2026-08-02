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Agung Prabowo

Aurora BTC

Agung Prabowo
Agung Prabowo

Agung Prabowo

0 отзывов
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 -13%
JustMarkets-Live6
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
29
Прибыльных трейдов:
13 (44.82%)
Убыточных трейдов:
16 (55.17%)
Лучший трейд:
0.32 USD
Худший трейд:
-6.35 USD
Общая прибыль:
1.29 USD (12 700 pips)
Общий убыток:
-27.86 USD (278 200 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
5 (0.92 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
0.92 USD (5)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.57
Торговая активность:
1.71%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
6.62%
Последний трейд:
8 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
29
Ср. время удержания:
9 минут
Фактор восстановления:
-1.00
Длинных трейдов:
23 (79.31%)
Коротких трейдов:
6 (20.69%)
Профит фактор:
0.05
Мат. ожидание:
-0.92 USD
Средняя прибыль:
0.10 USD
Средний убыток:
-1.74 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
8 (-14.70 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-14.70 USD (8)
Прирост в месяц:
-13.29%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
26.57 USD
Максимальная:
26.57 USD (13.29%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
13.29% (26.57 USD)
По эквити:
5.90% (11.79 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
BTCUSD.s 29
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
BTCUSD.s -27
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
BTCUSD.s -266K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +0.32 USD
Худший трейд: -6 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 5
Макс. серия проигрышей: 8
Макс. прибыль в серии: +0.92 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -14.70 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "JustMarkets-Live6" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Professional Bitcoin Trading - Smart Risk Management - Consistent Growth.


A disciplined BTC trading strategy designed to capture high-quality market opportunities while prioritizing capital preservation.


Every position is executed with strict risk control, patience, and consistency.


Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.


Link to public chat: https://t.me/JGRFamily


If you'd like to use the same broker to ensure the trade copying runs as smoothly as possible, please register a new trading account using the link below:

https://one.justmarkets.link/a/d5h30jjm9k


Нет отзывов
2026.08.09 18:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.08.02 09:57
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.02 09:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.02 09:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.02 00:54
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.02 00:54
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.02 00:54
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.02 00:54
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.02 00:54
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Aurora BTC
30 USD в месяц
-13%
0
0
USD
173
USD
1
100%
29
44%
2%
0.04
-0.92
USD
13%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.