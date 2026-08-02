- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD.s
|29
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|BTCUSD.s
|-27
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|BTCUSD.s
|-266K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "JustMarkets-Live6" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
Professional Bitcoin Trading - Smart Risk Management - Consistent Growth.
A disciplined BTC trading strategy designed to capture high-quality market opportunities while prioritizing capital preservation.
Every position is executed with strict risk control, patience, and consistency.
Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.
Link to public chat: https://t.me/JGRFamily
If you'd like to use the same broker to ensure the trade copying runs as smoothly as possible, please register a new trading account using the link below:
https://one.justmarkets.link/a/d5h30jjm9k
USD
USD
USD