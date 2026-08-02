- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD.s
|29
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD.s
|-27
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD.s
|-266K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "JustMarkets-Live6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Professional Bitcoin Trading - Smart Risk Management - Consistent Growth.
A disciplined BTC trading strategy designed to capture high-quality market opportunities while prioritizing capital preservation.
Every position is executed with strict risk control, patience, and consistency.
Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.
Link to public chat: https://t.me/JGRFamily
If you'd like to use the same broker to ensure the trade copying runs as smoothly as possible, please register a new trading account using the link below:
https://one.justmarkets.link/a/d5h30jjm9k
USD
USD
USD