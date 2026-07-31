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Ismael Alba Rocha Vieira

Nasdaq Quasar

Ismael Alba Rocha Vieira
Ismael Alba Rocha Vieira

Ismael Alba Rocha Vieira

1 тема
0 отзывов
Надежность
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 2%
FPMarketsSC-Live4
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
10
Прибыльных трейдов:
10 (100.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Лучший трейд:
0.68 USD
Худший трейд:
0.00 USD
Общая прибыль:
3.16 USD (31 568 pips)
Общий убыток:
0.00 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей:
10 (3.16 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
3.16 USD (10)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
2.49
Торговая активность:
6.13%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.71%
Последний трейд:
7 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
10
Ср. время удержания:
53 минуты
Фактор восстановления:
0.00
Длинных трейдов:
9 (90.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
1 (10.00%)
Профит фактор:
n/a
Мат. ожидание:
0.32 USD
Средняя прибыль:
0.32 USD
Средний убыток:
0.00 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
0 (0.00 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
0.00 USD (0)
Прирост в месяц:
1.56%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
По эквити:
0.60% (1.23 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
US100 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
US100 3
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
US100 32K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +0.68 USD
Худший трейд: -0 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 10
Макс. серия проигрышей: 0
Макс. прибыль в серии: +3.16 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -0.00 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FPMarketsSC-Live4" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Professional Nasdaq Trading Strategy (NAS100 / US100 / USTEC)

Designed for investors who value disciplined execution, controlled risk, and consistent long-term capital growth.

This fully automated trading system follows market trends using multiple confirmation criteria before opening a position. Every trade is executed according to predefined rules, with a strong emphasis on risk management, disciplined execution, and capital preservation.

Rather than chasing unrealistic short-term profits, this strategy focuses on building steady performance over time. Market conditions will always vary, but the objective remains the same: achieve consistent growth while keeping risk under control.

Highlights

✔ Multi-factor trade confirmation
✔ Trend-following methodology
✔ Intelligent trade management
✔ Professional risk control
✔ Consistent money management
✔ Fully automated execution
✔ Designed for long-term investors

Trade with discipline. Grow with consistency.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.10 09:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.08.03 18:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.03 17:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.31 18:44
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.31 18:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.31 18:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Nasdaq Quasar
30 USD в месяц
2%
0
0
USD
206
USD
1
100%
10
100%
6%
n/a
0.32
USD
1%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

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