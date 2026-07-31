- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|US100
|10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|US100
|3
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|US100
|32K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FPMarketsSC-Live4" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
Professional Nasdaq Trading Strategy (NAS100 / US100 / USTEC)
Designed for investors who value disciplined execution, controlled risk, and consistent long-term capital growth.
This fully automated trading system follows market trends using multiple confirmation criteria before opening a position. Every trade is executed according to predefined rules, with a strong emphasis on risk management, disciplined execution, and capital preservation.
Rather than chasing unrealistic short-term profits, this strategy focuses on building steady performance over time. Market conditions will always vary, but the objective remains the same: achieve consistent growth while keeping risk under control.
Highlights
✔ Multi-factor trade confirmation
✔ Trend-following methodology
✔ Intelligent trade management
✔ Professional risk control
✔ Consistent money management
✔ Fully automated execution
✔ Designed for long-term investors
Trade with discipline. Grow with consistency.
USD
USD
USD