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Ismael Alba Rocha Vieira

Nasdaq Quasar

Ismael Alba Rocha Vieira
Ismael Alba Rocha Vieira

Ismael Alba Rocha Vieira

1 topic
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 2%
FPMarketsSC-Live4
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
10 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
0.68 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3.16 USD (31 568 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (3.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3.16 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.49
Trading activity:
6.13%
Max deposit load:
0.71%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
53 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
9 (90.00%)
Short Trades:
1 (10.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.32 USD
Average Profit:
0.32 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
1.56%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.60% (1.23 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US100 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US100 3
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US100 32K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.68 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsSC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Professional Nasdaq Trading Strategy (NAS100 / US100 / USTEC)

Designed for investors who value disciplined execution, controlled risk, and consistent long-term capital growth.

This fully automated trading system follows market trends using multiple confirmation criteria before opening a position. Every trade is executed according to predefined rules, with a strong emphasis on risk management, disciplined execution, and capital preservation.

Rather than chasing unrealistic short-term profits, this strategy focuses on building steady performance over time. Market conditions will always vary, but the objective remains the same: achieve consistent growth while keeping risk under control.

Highlights

✔ Multi-factor trade confirmation
✔ Trend-following methodology
✔ Intelligent trade management
✔ Professional risk control
✔ Consistent money management
✔ Fully automated execution
✔ Designed for long-term investors

Trade with discipline. Grow with consistency.


No reviews
2026.08.03 18:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.03 17:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.31 18:44
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.31 18:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.31 18:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Nasdaq Quasar
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
206
USD
1
100%
10
100%
6%
n/a
0.32
USD
1%
1:500
Copy

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