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信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Nasdaq Quasar
Ismael Alba Rocha Vieira

Nasdaq Quasar

Ismael Alba Rocha Vieira
Ismael Alba Rocha Vieira

Ismael Alba Rocha Vieira

1 主题
0条评论
可靠性
2
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 3%
FPMarketsSC-Live4
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
18
盈利交易:
18 (100.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
0.68 USD
最差交易:
0.00 USD
毛利:
5.28 USD (52 667 pips)
毛利亏损:
0.00 USD
最大连续赢利:
18 (5.28 USD)
最大连续盈利:
5.28 USD (18)
夏普比率:
2.90
交易活动:
8.19%
最大入金加载:
0.72%
最近交易:
1 几小时前
每周交易:
9
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
0.00
长期交易:
17 (94.44%)
短期交易:
1 (5.56%)
利润因子:
n/a
预期回报:
0.29 USD
平均利润:
0.29 USD
平均损失:
0.00 USD
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 USD (0)
每月增长:
2.60%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
0.60% (1.23 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
US100 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
US100 5
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
US100 53K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +0.68 USD
最差交易: -0 USD
最大连续赢利: 18
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +5.28 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.00 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FPMarketsSC-Live4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Professional Nasdaq Trading Strategy (NAS100 / US100 / USTEC)

Designed for investors who value disciplined execution, controlled risk, and consistent long-term capital growth.

This fully automated trading system follows market trends using multiple confirmation criteria before opening a position. Every trade is executed according to predefined rules, with a strong emphasis on risk management, disciplined execution, and capital preservation.

Rather than chasing unrealistic short-term profits, this strategy focuses on building steady performance over time. Market conditions will always vary, but the objective remains the same: achieve consistent growth while keeping risk under control.

Highlights

✔ Multi-factor trade confirmation
✔ Trend-following methodology
✔ Intelligent trade management
✔ Professional risk control
✔ Consistent money management
✔ Fully automated execution
✔ Designed for long-term investors

Trade with discipline. Grow with consistency.


没有评论
2026.08.11 22:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.10 09:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.08.03 18:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.03 17:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.31 18:44
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.31 18:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.31 18:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Nasdaq Quasar
每月30 USD
3%
0
0
USD
208
USD
2
100%
18
100%
8%
n/a
0.29
USD
1%
1:500
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