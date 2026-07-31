- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|US100
|18
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|US100
|5
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|US100
|53K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FPMarketsSC-Live4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Professional Nasdaq Trading Strategy (NAS100 / US100 / USTEC)
Designed for investors who value disciplined execution, controlled risk, and consistent long-term capital growth.
This fully automated trading system follows market trends using multiple confirmation criteria before opening a position. Every trade is executed according to predefined rules, with a strong emphasis on risk management, disciplined execution, and capital preservation.
Rather than chasing unrealistic short-term profits, this strategy focuses on building steady performance over time. Market conditions will always vary, but the objective remains the same: achieve consistent growth while keeping risk under control.
Highlights
✔ Multi-factor trade confirmation
✔ Trend-following methodology
✔ Intelligent trade management
✔ Professional risk control
✔ Consistent money management
✔ Fully automated execution
✔ Designed for long-term investors
Trade with discipline. Grow with consistency.
USD
USD
USD