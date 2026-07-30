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Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Silver Relative Strength Trading
Ilyas Ahmad

Gold Silver Relative Strength Trading

Ilyas Ahmad
Ilyas Ahmad

Ilyas Ahmad

0 отзывов
Надежность
2 недели
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2026 24%
PUSULAYatirim-Live
1:10

Текущая просадка представляет риск для подписчиков. Подписка будет разрешена при улучшении показателя.

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  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
27
Прибыльных трейдов:
25 (92.59%)
Убыточных трейдов:
2 (7.41%)
Лучший трейд:
44.16 USD
Худший трейд:
-22.45 USD
Общая прибыль:
519.18 USD (103 819 pips)
Общий убыток:
-23.40 USD (4 678 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
14 (298.01 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
298.01 USD (14)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
1.28
Торговая активность:
88.63%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
96.26%
Последний трейд:
15 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
13
Ср. время удержания:
15 часов
Фактор восстановления:
22.08
Длинных трейдов:
17 (62.96%)
Коротких трейдов:
10 (37.04%)
Профит фактор:
22.19
Мат. ожидание:
18.36 USD
Средняя прибыль:
20.77 USD
Средний убыток:
-11.70 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-22.45 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-22.45 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
24.23%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
22.45 USD (1.04%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
1.04% (22.45 USD)
По эквити:
41.38% (1 424.47 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAGUSD 27
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAGUSD 496
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAGUSD 99K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +44.16 USD
Худший трейд: -22 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 14
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +298.01 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -22.45 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "PUSULAYatirim-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

This signal uses a systematic approach based primarily on the relative price movement of XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver).


The strategy looks for situations where one metal moves significantly more than the other relative to its recent movement, particularly when silver becomes disproportionately weak or strong compared with gold. Entries are then taken when the price relationship suggests a potential normalization.


Key characteristics:


  • Primarily trades XAUUSD and XAGUSD
  • Focuses on relative performance between gold and silver
  • Mainly short-term/intraday trading
  • Uses multiple small entries when appropriate
  • No fixed prediction of market direction
  • Positions may occasionally remain open overnight
  • Trading frequency varies depending on market conditions
  • Risk and position size should be adapted to the subscriber’s account size


Important: This strategy does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Subscribers should use appropriate risk management and understand that leveraged trading can result in significant losses.


Recommended: Use an account with sufficient free margin and avoid excessive leverage relative to your capital.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.10 17:21
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.07 15:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.07 09:55
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 15:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.30 15:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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