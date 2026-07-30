Текущая просадка представляет риск для подписчиков. Подписка будет разрешена при улучшении показателя.
- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAGUSD
|27
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAGUSD
|496
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAGUSD
|99K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "PUSULAYatirim-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
This signal uses a systematic approach based primarily on the relative price movement of XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver).
The strategy looks for situations where one metal moves significantly more than the other relative to its recent movement, particularly when silver becomes disproportionately weak or strong compared with gold. Entries are then taken when the price relationship suggests a potential normalization.
Key characteristics:
- Primarily trades XAUUSD and XAGUSD
- Focuses on relative performance between gold and silver
- Mainly short-term/intraday trading
- Uses multiple small entries when appropriate
- No fixed prediction of market direction
- Positions may occasionally remain open overnight
- Trading frequency varies depending on market conditions
- Risk and position size should be adapted to the subscriber’s account size
Important: This strategy does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Subscribers should use appropriate risk management and understand that leveraged trading can result in significant losses.
Recommended: Use an account with sufficient free margin and avoid excessive leverage relative to your capital.