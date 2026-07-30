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Ilyas Ahmad

Gold Silver Relative Strength Trading

Ilyas Ahmad
Ilyas Ahmad

Ilyas Ahmad

0条评论
可靠性
3
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 27%
PUSULAYatirim-Live
1:10
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
30
盈利交易:
28 (93.33%)
亏损交易:
2 (6.67%)
最好交易:
57.90 USD
最差交易:
-22.45 USD
毛利:
592.45 USD (118 473 pips)
毛利亏损:
-23.40 USD (4 678 pips)
最大连续赢利:
17 (371.28 USD)
最大连续盈利:
371.28 USD (17)
夏普比率:
1.23
交易活动:
91.25%
最大入金加载:
96.26%
最近交易:
13 几小时前
每周交易:
9
平均持有时间:
14 小时
采收率:
25.35
长期交易:
17 (56.67%)
短期交易:
13 (43.33%)
利润因子:
25.32
预期回报:
18.97 USD
平均利润:
21.16 USD
平均损失:
-11.70 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-22.45 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-22.45 USD (1)
每月增长:
26.87%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
22.45 USD (1.04%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.04% (22.45 USD)
净值:
41.38% (1 424.47 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAGUSD 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAGUSD 569
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAGUSD 114K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +57.90 USD
最差交易: -22 USD
最大连续赢利: 17
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +371.28 USD
最大连续亏损: -22.45 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 PUSULAYatirim-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

This signal uses a systematic approach based primarily on the relative price movement of XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver).


The strategy looks for situations where one metal moves significantly more than the other relative to its recent movement, particularly when silver becomes disproportionately weak or strong compared with gold. Entries are then taken when the price relationship suggests a potential normalization.


Key characteristics:


  • Primarily trades XAUUSD and XAGUSD
  • Focuses on relative performance between gold and silver
  • Mainly short-term/intraday trading
  • Uses multiple small entries when appropriate
  • No fixed prediction of market direction
  • Positions may occasionally remain open overnight
  • Trading frequency varies depending on market conditions
  • Risk and position size should be adapted to the subscriber’s account size


Important: This strategy does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Subscribers should use appropriate risk management and understand that leveraged trading can result in significant losses.


Recommended: Use an account with sufficient free margin and avoid excessive leverage relative to your capital.


没有评论
2026.08.12 03:36
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.11 15:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.10 17:21
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.07 15:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.07 09:55
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 15:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.30 15:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Gold Silver Relative Strength Trading
每月30 USD
27%
0
0
USD
3.5K
USD
3
0%
30
93%
91%
25.31
18.97
USD
41%
1:10
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