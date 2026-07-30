- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAGUSD
|30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAGUSD
|569
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAGUSD
|114K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 PUSULAYatirim-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
This signal uses a systematic approach based primarily on the relative price movement of XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver).
The strategy looks for situations where one metal moves significantly more than the other relative to its recent movement, particularly when silver becomes disproportionately weak or strong compared with gold. Entries are then taken when the price relationship suggests a potential normalization.
Key characteristics:
- Primarily trades XAUUSD and XAGUSD
- Focuses on relative performance between gold and silver
- Mainly short-term/intraday trading
- Uses multiple small entries when appropriate
- No fixed prediction of market direction
- Positions may occasionally remain open overnight
- Trading frequency varies depending on market conditions
- Risk and position size should be adapted to the subscriber’s account size
Important: This strategy does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Subscribers should use appropriate risk management and understand that leveraged trading can result in significant losses.
Recommended: Use an account with sufficient free margin and avoid excessive leverage relative to your capital.
USD
USD
USD