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Ilyas Ahmad

Gold Silver Relative Strength Trading

Ilyas Ahmad
Ilyas Ahmad

Ilyas Ahmad

0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 24%
PUSULAYatirim-Live
1:10
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
25 (92.59%)
Loss Trades:
2 (7.41%)
Best trade:
44.16 USD
Worst trade:
-22.45 USD
Gross Profit:
519.18 USD (103 819 pips)
Gross Loss:
-23.40 USD (4 678 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (298.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
298.01 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.28
Trading activity:
86.36%
Max deposit load:
96.26%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
22.08
Long Trades:
17 (62.96%)
Short Trades:
10 (37.04%)
Profit Factor:
22.19
Expected Payoff:
18.36 USD
Average Profit:
20.77 USD
Average Loss:
-11.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-22.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.45 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
24.23%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
22.45 USD (1.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.04% (22.45 USD)
By Equity:
35.54% (870.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAGUSD 27
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAGUSD 496
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAGUSD 99K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +44.16 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +298.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PUSULAYatirim-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This signal uses a systematic approach based primarily on the relative price movement of XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver).


The strategy looks for situations where one metal moves significantly more than the other relative to its recent movement, particularly when silver becomes disproportionately weak or strong compared with gold. Entries are then taken when the price relationship suggests a potential normalization.


Key characteristics:


  • Primarily trades XAUUSD and XAGUSD
  • Focuses on relative performance between gold and silver
  • Mainly short-term/intraday trading
  • Uses multiple small entries when appropriate
  • No fixed prediction of market direction
  • Positions may occasionally remain open overnight
  • Trading frequency varies depending on market conditions
  • Risk and position size should be adapted to the subscriber’s account size


Important: This strategy does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Subscribers should use appropriate risk management and understand that leveraged trading can result in significant losses.


Recommended: Use an account with sufficient free margin and avoid excessive leverage relative to your capital.


No reviews
2026.08.07 15:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.07 09:55
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 15:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.30 15:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Silver Relative Strength Trading
30 USD per month
24%
0
0
USD
3.4K
USD
2
0%
27
92%
86%
22.18
18.36
USD
36%
1:10
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