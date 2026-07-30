This signal uses a systematic approach based primarily on the relative price movement of XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver).





The strategy looks for situations where one metal moves significantly more than the other relative to its recent movement, particularly when silver becomes disproportionately weak or strong compared with gold. Entries are then taken when the price relationship suggests a potential normalization.





Key characteristics:





Primarily trades XAUUSD and XAGUSD

Primarily trades Focuses on relative performance between gold and silver

Focuses on relative performance between gold and silver Mainly short-term/intraday trading

Mainly short-term/intraday trading Uses multiple small entries when appropriate

Uses multiple small entries when appropriate No fixed prediction of market direction

No fixed prediction of market direction Positions may occasionally remain open overnight

Positions may occasionally remain open overnight Trading frequency varies depending on market conditions

Trading frequency varies depending on market conditions Risk and position size should be adapted to the subscriber’s account size





Important: This strategy does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Subscribers should use appropriate risk management and understand that leveraged trading can result in significant losses.





Recommended: Use an account with sufficient free margin and avoid excessive leverage relative to your capital.