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Rodrigo Mesquita De Azevedo

Apex Real Strategy Short Term

Rodrigo Mesquita De Azevedo
Rodrigo Mesquita De Azevedo

Rodrigo Mesquita De Azevedo

1 тема 7 комментариев
0 отзывов
Надежность
14 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 72%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
Как подписаться?
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  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
46
Прибыльных трейдов:
32 (69.56%)
Убыточных трейдов:
14 (30.43%)
Лучший трейд:
79.58 USD
Худший трейд:
-74.28 USD
Общая прибыль:
499.33 USD (10 029 pips)
Общий убыток:
-255.69 USD (7 474 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
7 (78.24 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
95.97 USD (6)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.22
Торговая активность:
60.20%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
23.55%
Последний трейд:
6 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
4
Ср. время удержания:
4 дня
Фактор восстановления:
1.97
Длинных трейдов:
26 (56.52%)
Коротких трейдов:
20 (43.48%)
Профит фактор:
1.95
Мат. ожидание:
5.30 USD
Средняя прибыль:
15.60 USD
Средний убыток:
-18.26 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-123.43 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-123.43 USD (3)
Прирост в месяц:
35.84%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
69.21 USD
Максимальная:
123.43 USD (75.62%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
33.67% (123.43 USD)
По эквити:
3.36% (21.60 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
USDCHF 9
AUDNZD 8
GBPUSD 6
USDCAD 5
EURGBP 5
AUDUSD 4
EURUSD 3
USDJPY 3
EURCHF 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
USDCHF 117
AUDNZD 75
GBPUSD 20
USDCAD 22
EURGBP 11
AUDUSD 26
EURUSD 49
USDJPY -95
EURCHF 17
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
USDCHF 1.1K
AUDNZD 773
GBPUSD 1.2K
USDCAD -370
EURGBP 306
AUDUSD 780
EURUSD 1.5K
USDJPY -3.1K
EURCHF 433
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +79.58 USD
Худший трейд: -74 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 6
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +78.24 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -123.43 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.00 × 8
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.22 × 88
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.36 × 11
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.36 × 176
itexsys-Platform
0.43 × 7
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
Axiory-Live
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.54 × 6592
Exness-MT5Real8
0.54 × 483
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.57 × 492
FPMarkets-Live
0.61 × 205
еще 144...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Signal Description

Apex Real Strategy Short Term is a disciplined, short-term trading strategy operated on a live real-money account. The system is designed to build long-term, consistent equity growth while maintaining strict risk controls.

Trading Philosophy & Methodology

  • Consistent Micro-Gains: The core objective is steady monthly capital expansion by targeting small, well-defined profits—approximately 1% return per trade.

  • Short-Term Operations: All trades are executed on a short-term horizon, aiming to capture high-probability momentum with minimal exposure time to market noise.

  • Controlled Drawdown: Risk management is strictly prioritized over aggressive leverage. Risk parameters are hard-capped on every trade to protect capital and prevent deep drawdowns.

  • Capital Real Account: Traded on a live real account to ensure transparent execution, real market condition dynamics, and alignment of interests.

Key Rules & Management

  1. No Martingale / No Grid: The strategy does not rely on averaging down or dangerous recovery techniques.

  2. Fixed Risk Parameters: Every position is opened with predefined risk limits and stop-loss logic.

  3. Monthly Stability: The primary benchmark is a positive monthly balance through high-consistency win rates rather than high-risk single-trade home runs.

Recommendations for Subscribers

  • Account Type: Hedging or Netting MT5 account with low spreads and execution latency.

  • Deposit Ratio: Use 1:1 copy ratio or adjust according to your risk tolerance.

  • Investment Horizon: Evaluated on a month-to-month basis to appreciate cumulative compound growth.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.06 11:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.03 10:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.29 20:15
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.75% of days out of 80 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Apex Real Strategy Short Term
30 USD в месяц
72%
0
0
USD
656
USD
14
0%
46
69%
60%
1.95
5.30
USD
34%
1:100
Копировать

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