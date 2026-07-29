- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCHF
|9
|AUDNZD
|8
|GBPUSD
|6
|USDCAD
|5
|EURGBP
|5
|AUDUSD
|4
|EURUSD
|3
|USDJPY
|3
|EURCHF
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|USDCHF
|117
|AUDNZD
|75
|GBPUSD
|20
|USDCAD
|22
|EURGBP
|11
|AUDUSD
|26
|EURUSD
|49
|USDJPY
|-95
|EURCHF
|17
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|USDCHF
|1.1K
|AUDNZD
|773
|GBPUSD
|1.2K
|USDCAD
|-370
|EURGBP
|306
|AUDUSD
|780
|EURUSD
|1.5K
|USDJPY
|-3.1K
|EURCHF
|433
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 35
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.00 × 8
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.22 × 88
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.36 × 11
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.36 × 176
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.43 × 7
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
Axiory-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.54 × 6592
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.54 × 483
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.57 × 492
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.61 × 205
Signal Description
Apex Real Strategy Short Term is a disciplined, short-term trading strategy operated on a live real-money account. The system is designed to build long-term, consistent equity growth while maintaining strict risk controls.
Trading Philosophy & Methodology
-
Consistent Micro-Gains: The core objective is steady monthly capital expansion by targeting small, well-defined profits—approximately 1% return per trade.
-
Short-Term Operations: All trades are executed on a short-term horizon, aiming to capture high-probability momentum with minimal exposure time to market noise.
-
Controlled Drawdown: Risk management is strictly prioritized over aggressive leverage. Risk parameters are hard-capped on every trade to protect capital and prevent deep drawdowns.
-
Capital Real Account: Traded on a live real account to ensure transparent execution, real market condition dynamics, and alignment of interests.
Key Rules & Management
-
No Martingale / No Grid: The strategy does not rely on averaging down or dangerous recovery techniques.
-
Fixed Risk Parameters: Every position is opened with predefined risk limits and stop-loss logic.
-
Monthly Stability: The primary benchmark is a positive monthly balance through high-consistency win rates rather than high-risk single-trade home runs.
Recommendations for Subscribers
-
Account Type: Hedging or Netting MT5 account with low spreads and execution latency.
-
Deposit Ratio: Use 1:1 copy ratio or adjust according to your risk tolerance.
-
Investment Horizon: Evaluated on a month-to-month basis to appreciate cumulative compound growth.
USD
USD
USD