Apex Real Strategy Short Term is a disciplined, short-term trading strategy operated on a live real-money account. The system is designed to build long-term, consistent equity growth while maintaining strict risk controls.

Consistent Micro-Gains: The core objective is steady monthly capital expansion by targeting small, well-defined profits—approximately 1% return per trade.

Short-Term Operations: All trades are executed on a short-term horizon, aiming to capture high-probability momentum with minimal exposure time to market noise.

Controlled Drawdown: Risk management is strictly prioritized over aggressive leverage. Risk parameters are hard-capped on every trade to protect capital and prevent deep drawdowns.