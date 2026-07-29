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Rodrigo Mesquita De Azevedo

Apex Real Strategy Short Term

Rodrigo Mesquita De Azevedo
Rodrigo Mesquita De Azevedo

Rodrigo Mesquita De Azevedo

1 主题 7 评论
0条评论
可靠性
14
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 73%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
47
盈利交易:
33 (70.21%)
亏损交易:
14 (29.79%)
最好交易:
79.58 USD
最差交易:
-74.28 USD
毛利:
502.26 USD (39 295 pips)
毛利亏损:
-255.69 USD (7 474 pips)
最大连续赢利:
8 (81.17 USD)
最大连续盈利:
95.97 USD (6)
夏普比率:
0.22
交易活动:
62.26%
最大入金加载:
23.55%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
2
平均持有时间:
4 天
采收率:
2.00
长期交易:
26 (55.32%)
短期交易:
21 (44.68%)
利润因子:
1.96
预期回报:
5.25 USD
平均利润:
15.22 USD
平均损失:
-18.26 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-123.43 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-123.43 USD (3)
每月增长:
36.45%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
69.21 USD
最大值:
123.43 USD (75.62%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
33.67% (123.43 USD)
净值:
3.36% (21.60 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
USDCHF 9
AUDNZD 8
GBPUSD 6
USDCAD 5
EURGBP 5
AUDUSD 4
EURUSD 3
USDJPY 3
EURCHF 3
BTCUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
USDCHF 117
AUDNZD 75
GBPUSD 20
USDCAD 22
EURGBP 11
AUDUSD 26
EURUSD 49
USDJPY -95
EURCHF 17
BTCUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
USDCHF 1.1K
AUDNZD 773
GBPUSD 1.2K
USDCAD -370
EURGBP 306
AUDUSD 780
EURUSD 1.5K
USDJPY -3.1K
EURCHF 433
BTCUSD 29K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +79.58 USD
最差交易: -74 USD
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +81.17 USD
最大连续亏损: -123.43 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.00 × 9
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.19 × 98
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.36 × 11
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.36 × 176
itexsys-Platform
0.43 × 7
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.47 × 737
Axiory-Live
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
0.54 × 484
146 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Signal Description

Apex Real Strategy Short Term is a disciplined, short-term trading strategy operated on a live real-money account. The system is designed to build long-term, consistent equity growth while maintaining strict risk controls.

Trading Philosophy & Methodology

  • Consistent Micro-Gains: The core objective is steady monthly capital expansion by targeting small, well-defined profits—approximately 1% return per trade.

  • Short-Term Operations: All trades are executed on a short-term horizon, aiming to capture high-probability momentum with minimal exposure time to market noise.

  • Controlled Drawdown: Risk management is strictly prioritized over aggressive leverage. Risk parameters are hard-capped on every trade to protect capital and prevent deep drawdowns.

  • Capital Real Account: Traded on a live real account to ensure transparent execution, real market condition dynamics, and alignment of interests.

Key Rules & Management

  1. No Martingale / No Grid: The strategy does not rely on averaging down or dangerous recovery techniques.

  2. Fixed Risk Parameters: Every position is opened with predefined risk limits and stop-loss logic.

  3. Monthly Stability: The primary benchmark is a positive monthly balance through high-consistency win rates rather than high-risk single-trade home runs.

Recommendations for Subscribers

  • Account Type: Hedging or Netting MT5 account with low spreads and execution latency.

  • Deposit Ratio: Use 1:1 copy ratio or adjust according to your risk tolerance.

  • Investment Horizon: Evaluated on a month-to-month basis to appreciate cumulative compound growth.


没有评论
2026.08.06 11:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.03 10:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.29 20:15
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.75% of days out of 80 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Apex Real Strategy Short Term
每月30 USD
73%
0
0
USD
659
USD
14
0%
47
70%
62%
1.96
5.25
USD
34%
1:100
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