The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES 0.00 × 1 DooGroup-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-MT5 0.00 × 35 Exness-MT5Real10 0.00 × 3 SolidECN-Server 0.00 × 1 PrimeCodex-MT5 0.00 × 1 GFXCompanyWLL-Demo 0.00 × 1 FXCC1-Trade 0.00 × 1 GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES 0.00 × 1 EverestCM-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-3 0.00 × 8 AlpariEvrasia-Real01 0.12 × 42 ICMarketsAU-Live 0.22 × 88 FusionMarkets-Demo 0.25 × 4 ICMarketsEU-MT5-2 0.36 × 176 ICMarketsEU-MT5-4 0.36 × 11 itexsys-Platform 0.43 × 7 CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5 0.44 × 9 Axiory-Live 0.50 × 2 VantageInternational-Live 13 0.50 × 2 FxPro-MT5 Live02 0.50 × 2 ICMarketsSC-MT5 0.54 × 6592 Exness-MT5Real8 0.54 × 483 ForexClub-MT5 Real Server 0.57 × 492 FPMarkets-Live 0.61 × 205 143 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor