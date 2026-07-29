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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Apex Real Strategy Short Term
Rodrigo Mesquita De Azevedo

Apex Real Strategy Short Term

Rodrigo Mesquita De Azevedo
Rodrigo Mesquita De Azevedo

Rodrigo Mesquita De Azevedo

1 topic 7 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 72%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
45
Profit Trades:
31 (68.88%)
Loss Trades:
14 (31.11%)
Best trade:
79.58 USD
Worst trade:
-74.28 USD
Gross Profit:
498.44 USD (10 011 pips)
Gross Loss:
-255.69 USD (7 474 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (95.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
95.97 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
57.72%
Max deposit load:
23.55%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
1.97
Long Trades:
25 (55.56%)
Short Trades:
20 (44.44%)
Profit Factor:
1.95
Expected Payoff:
5.39 USD
Average Profit:
16.08 USD
Average Loss:
-18.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-123.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-123.43 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
35.66%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
69.21 USD
Maximal:
123.43 USD (75.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
33.67% (123.43 USD)
By Equity:
3.36% (21.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCHF 9
AUDNZD 7
GBPUSD 6
USDCAD 5
EURGBP 5
AUDUSD 4
EURUSD 3
USDJPY 3
EURCHF 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCHF 117
AUDNZD 75
GBPUSD 20
USDCAD 22
EURGBP 11
AUDUSD 26
EURUSD 49
USDJPY -95
EURCHF 17
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCHF 1.1K
AUDNZD 755
GBPUSD 1.2K
USDCAD -370
EURGBP 306
AUDUSD 780
EURUSD 1.5K
USDJPY -3.1K
EURCHF 433
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +79.58 USD
Worst trade: -74 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +95.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -123.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.00 × 8
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.22 × 88
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.36 × 176
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.36 × 11
itexsys-Platform
0.43 × 7
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
Axiory-Live
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.54 × 6592
Exness-MT5Real8
0.54 × 483
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.57 × 492
FPMarkets-Live
0.61 × 205
143 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Signal Description

Apex Real Strategy Short Term is a disciplined, short-term trading strategy operated on a live real-money account. The system is designed to build long-term, consistent equity growth while maintaining strict risk controls.

Trading Philosophy & Methodology

  • Consistent Micro-Gains: The core objective is steady monthly capital expansion by targeting small, well-defined profits—approximately 1% return per trade.

  • Short-Term Operations: All trades are executed on a short-term horizon, aiming to capture high-probability momentum with minimal exposure time to market noise.

  • Controlled Drawdown: Risk management is strictly prioritized over aggressive leverage. Risk parameters are hard-capped on every trade to protect capital and prevent deep drawdowns.

  • Capital Real Account: Traded on a live real account to ensure transparent execution, real market condition dynamics, and alignment of interests.

Key Rules & Management

  1. No Martingale / No Grid: The strategy does not rely on averaging down or dangerous recovery techniques.

  2. Fixed Risk Parameters: Every position is opened with predefined risk limits and stop-loss logic.

  3. Monthly Stability: The primary benchmark is a positive monthly balance through high-consistency win rates rather than high-risk single-trade home runs.

Recommendations for Subscribers

  • Account Type: Hedging or Netting MT5 account with low spreads and execution latency.

  • Deposit Ratio: Use 1:1 copy ratio or adjust according to your risk tolerance.

  • Investment Horizon: Evaluated on a month-to-month basis to appreciate cumulative compound growth.


No reviews
2026.08.06 11:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.03 10:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.29 20:15
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.75% of days out of 80 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Apex Real Strategy Short Term
30 USD per month
72%
0
0
USD
655
USD
13
0%
45
68%
58%
1.94
5.39
USD
34%
1:100
Copy

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