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Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Wizard of Gold
Rowan Stephan Buys

Wizard of Gold

Rowan Stephan Buys
Rowan Stephan Buys

Rowan Stephan Buys

5 (2)
12 продуктов 1 сигнал
0 отзывов
6 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 49 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 -9%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1:500
Как подписаться?
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  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
261
Прибыльных трейдов:
181 (69.34%)
Убыточных трейдов:
80 (30.65%)
Лучший трейд:
25.63 USD
Худший трейд:
-18.69 USD
Общая прибыль:
302.55 USD (25 864 pips)
Общий убыток:
-397.56 USD (33 789 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
13 (10.92 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
53.88 USD (5)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.08
Торговая активность:
4.60%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
4.98%
Последний трейд:
5 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
8
Ср. время удержания:
5 минут
Фактор восстановления:
-0.86
Длинных трейдов:
127 (48.66%)
Коротких трейдов:
134 (51.34%)
Профит фактор:
0.76
Мат. ожидание:
-0.36 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.67 USD
Средний убыток:
-4.97 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-28.24 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-29.94 USD (3)
Прирост в месяц:
-4.47%
Алготрейдинг:
97%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
95.01 USD
Максимальная:
110.31 USD (10.55%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
10.55% (110.31 USD)
По эквити:
1.02% (9.70 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 261
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD -95
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD -7.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +25.63 USD
Худший трейд: -19 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 5
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +10.92 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -28.24 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-MT5-3" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1.25 × 4
FPTradingLLC-Live
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
17.33 × 3
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🧙‍♂️ Wizard of Gold (M3) — Отслеживание результатов в реальном времени
Добро пожаловать на официальную страницу мониторинга торгового советника Wizard of Gold (M3). Этот сигнал создан для публичного и 100% верифицированного подтверждения работы советника в реальных рыночных условиях. Этот счет НЕ использует опасные сеточные системы (Grid), Мартингейл или логику усреднения позиций.
Бонус для трейдеров, копирующих сделки вручную: Если вы предпочитаете открывать сделки самостоятельно, отслеживая оповещения по моему сигналу, вы можете запросить эксклюзивный вспомогательный советник Wizard of Gold Trade Assistant EA совершенно бесплатно.
Как это работает: Просто прикрепите Trade Assistant к вашему пустому графику. Как только вы вручную скопируете сделку Wizard of Gold, помощник мгновенно рассчитает и выставит наши точные значения ATR Stop Loss и ATR Take Profit. Помощник использует точно такую же внутреннюю логику трейлинг-стопа, что и основной советник, безопасно сопровождая вашу сделку до ее закрытия. Вам больше не нужно постоянно сидеть у экрана. 
Отправьте мне Личное сообщение (Direct Message) здесь, на портале MQL5, чтобы подтвердить подписку. Как только подписка будет подтверждена, я лично отправлю вам скомпилированный файл торгового помощника Wizard of Gold Trading Assistant в формате .ex5 прямо в течение 24 часов.
📊 Характеристики реального счета
  • Советник: Wizard of Gold (M3)
  • Торговый актив: Исключительно XAUUSD (Золото)
  • Рабочий таймфрейм: M3
  • Брокер: ICMarkets (Raw Spread / ECN-счет)
  • Стартовый баланс: $978.93
    Нет отзывов
    2026.08.06 03:01
    Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
    2026.08.04 14:49
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2026.07.31 15:43
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2026.07.30 11:39 2026.07.30 11:39:01  

    MANUAL COPYING (Free Companion Utility Included): If you prefer to enter trades manually by monitoring my signal alerts, you can request the exclusive **Wizard of Gold Trade Assistant EA** completely free of charge. **How it works:** Simply attach the Trade Assistant to your empty chart. The moment you manually mirror a Wizard of Gold trade, the Assistant instantly calculates and applies our exact ATR Stop Loss and ATR Take Profit**. * **Automated Exits:** The Assistant runs the exact same internal trailing stop logic as the master EA, managing your manual trade safely to its conclusion without you needing to sit at your screen. 1. Click **"Subscribe"** to join the active Wizard of Gold live signal. 2. Send a **Direct Message** to me here on the MQL5 portal confirming your subscription. 3. Once your subscription is verified, I will personally send your compiled **Wizard of Gold Trading Assistant .ex5 file** directly to you within 24 hours.

    2026.07.27 10:43 2026.07.27 10:43:33  

    Important Note: This live signal officially commenced tracking today ( 27.07.2026) . Please disregard all trading history prior to this date. Those early results reflect a previous configuration and different timeframe settings used during our initial live testing phase.

    2026.07.27 09:57
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2026.07.27 08:57
    High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
    2026.07.27 08:57
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2026.07.27 08:57
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 16 days
    Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
    Сигнал
    Цена
    Прирост
    Подписчики
    Средства
    Баланс
    Недели
    Торговые роботы
    Трейды
    В плюсе
    Активность
    PF
    Мат. ожидание
    Просадка
    Плечо
    Wizard of Gold
    49 USD в месяц
    -9%
    0
    0
    USD
    935
    USD
    6
    97%
    261
    69%
    5%
    0.76
    -0.36
    USD
    11%
    1:500
    Копировать

    Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

    Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

    Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.