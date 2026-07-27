- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|261
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD
|-95
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD
|-7.9K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-MT5-3" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|1.25 × 4
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|17.33 × 3
- Советник: Wizard of Gold (M3)
- Торговый актив: Исключительно XAUUSD (Золото)
- Рабочий таймфрейм: M3
- Брокер: ICMarkets (Raw Spread / ECN-счет)
- Стартовый баланс: $978.93
MANUAL COPYING (Free Companion Utility Included): If you prefer to enter trades manually by monitoring my signal alerts, you can request the exclusive **Wizard of Gold Trade Assistant EA** completely free of charge. **How it works:** Simply attach the Trade Assistant to your empty chart. The moment you manually mirror a Wizard of Gold trade, the Assistant instantly calculates and applies our exact ATR Stop Loss and ATR Take Profit**. * **Automated Exits:** The Assistant runs the exact same internal trailing stop logic as the master EA, managing your manual trade safely to its conclusion without you needing to sit at your screen. 1. Click **"Subscribe"** to join the active Wizard of Gold live signal. 2. Send a **Direct Message** to me here on the MQL5 portal confirming your subscription. 3. Once your subscription is verified, I will personally send your compiled **Wizard of Gold Trading Assistant .ex5 file** directly to you within 24 hours.
Important Note: This live signal officially commenced tracking today ( 27.07.2026) . Please disregard all trading history prior to this date. Those early results reflect a previous configuration and different timeframe settings used during our initial live testing phase.
USD
USD
USD