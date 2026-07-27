This account does NOT use dangerous grid systems, Martingale, or cost-averaging logic.

Bonus for Manual Copy Traders: If you prefer to enter trades manually by monitoring my signal alerts, you can request the exclusive **Wizard of Gold Trade Assistant EA** completely free of charge. **How it works:** Simply attach the Trade Assistant to your empty chart. The moment you manually mirror a Wizard of Gold trade, the Assistant instantly calculates and applies our exact ATR Stop Loss and ATR Take Profit. The Assistant runs the exact same internal trailing stop logic as the master EA, managing your manual trade safely to its conclusion without you needing to sit at your screen. Send a **Direct Message** to me here on the MQL5 portal confirming your subscription. Once your subscription is verified, I will personally send your compiled Wizard of Gold Trading Assistant .ex5 file directly to you within 24 hours.