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Rowan Stephan Buys

Wizard of Gold

Rowan Stephan Buys
Rowan Stephan Buys

Rowan Stephan Buys

5 (2)
11 products 1 signal
0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2026 -8%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
258
Profit Trades:
180 (69.76%)
Loss Trades:
78 (30.23%)
Best trade:
25.63 USD
Worst trade:
-18.69 USD
Gross Profit:
297.01 USD (25 307 pips)
Gross Loss:
-376.67 USD (32 360 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (10.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
53.88 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
5.97%
Max deposit load:
4.98%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
5 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.75
Long Trades:
126 (48.84%)
Short Trades:
132 (51.16%)
Profit Factor:
0.79
Expected Payoff:
-0.31 USD
Average Profit:
1.65 USD
Average Loss:
-4.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-28.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-29.94 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-8.72%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
91.47 USD
Maximal:
106.77 USD (10.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.21% (106.73 USD)
By Equity:
0.92% (9.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 258
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -80
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -7.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +25.63 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -28.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.00 × 4
FPTradingLLC-Live
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
17.33 × 3
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
🧙‍♂️ Wizard of Gold (M3) — Live Performance Tracking
Welcome to the official live tracking page for the Wizard of Gold (M3) Expert Advisor. This signal is designed to provide public, 100% verified proof of the EA's performance under live market conditions.

This account does NOT use dangerous grid systems, Martingale, or cost-averaging logic. 

Bonus for Manual Copy Traders: If you prefer to enter trades manually by monitoring my signal alerts, you can request the exclusive **Wizard of Gold Trade Assistant EA** completely free of charge. **How it works:** Simply attach the Trade Assistant to your empty chart. The moment you manually mirror a Wizard of Gold trade, the Assistant instantly calculates and applies our exact ATR Stop Loss and ATR Take Profit. The Assistant runs the exact same internal trailing stop logic as the master EA, managing your manual trade safely to its conclusion without you needing to sit at your screen.  Send a **Direct Message** to me here on the MQL5 portal confirming your subscription. Once your subscription is verified, I will personally send your compiled Wizard of Gold Trading Assistant .ex5 file directly to you within 24 hours.

📊 Live Account Specifications   
  • Expert Advisor: Wizard of Gold (M3)
  • Trading Asset: XAUUSD (Gold) exclusively
  • Execution Timeframe: M3
  • Broker: ICMarkets (Raw Spread / ECN Account)
  • Starting Balance: $978.93
No reviews
2026.08.06 03:01
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.04 14:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.31 15:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 11:39 2026.07.30 11:39:01  

MANUAL COPYING (Free Companion Utility Included): If you prefer to enter trades manually by monitoring my signal alerts, you can request the exclusive **Wizard of Gold Trade Assistant EA** completely free of charge. **How it works:** Simply attach the Trade Assistant to your empty chart. The moment you manually mirror a Wizard of Gold trade, the Assistant instantly calculates and applies our exact ATR Stop Loss and ATR Take Profit**. * **Automated Exits:** The Assistant runs the exact same internal trailing stop logic as the master EA, managing your manual trade safely to its conclusion without you needing to sit at your screen. 1. Click **"Subscribe"** to join the active Wizard of Gold live signal. 2. Send a **Direct Message** to me here on the MQL5 portal confirming your subscription. 3. Once your subscription is verified, I will personally send your compiled **Wizard of Gold Trading Assistant .ex5 file** directly to you within 24 hours.

2026.07.27 10:43 2026.07.27 10:43:33  

Important Note: This live signal officially commenced tracking today ( 27.07.2026) . Please disregard all trading history prior to this date. Those early results reflect a previous configuration and different timeframe settings used during our initial live testing phase.

2026.07.27 09:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.27 08:57
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.27 08:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.27 08:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 16 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Wizard of Gold
49 USD per month
-8%
0
0
USD
950
USD
5
97%
258
69%
6%
0.78
-0.31
USD
10%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.