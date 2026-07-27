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Rowan Stephan Buys

Wizard of Gold

Rowan Stephan Buys
Rowan Stephan Buys

Rowan Stephan Buys

5 (2)
12 产品 1 信号
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6
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 49 USD per 
增长自 2026 -9%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
264
盈利交易:
183 (69.31%)
亏损交易:
81 (30.68%)
最好交易:
25.63 USD
最差交易:
-18.69 USD
毛利:
308.61 USD (26 477 pips)
毛利亏损:
-404.35 USD (34 452 pips)
最大连续赢利:
13 (10.92 USD)
最大连续盈利:
53.88 USD (5)
夏普比率:
-0.08
交易活动:
4.60%
最大入金加载:
4.98%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
10
平均持有时间:
5 分钟
采收率:
-0.82
长期交易:
129 (48.86%)
短期交易:
135 (51.14%)
利润因子:
0.76
预期回报:
-0.36 USD
平均利润:
1.69 USD
平均损失:
-4.99 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-28.24 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-29.94 USD (3)
每月增长:
-4.55%
算法交易:
96%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
101.76 USD
最大值:
117.06 USD (11.20%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
11.19% (117.02 USD)
净值:
1.02% (9.70 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 264
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD -96
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD -8K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +25.63 USD
最差交易: -19 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +10.92 USD
最大连续亏损: -28.24 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1.25 × 4
FPTradingLLC-Live
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
17.33 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
61.00 × 1
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
🧙‍♂️ Wizard of Gold (M3) — 模拟与实时绩效跟踪
欢迎来到 Wizard of Gold (M3) 智能交易系统（EA）的官方实时跟踪页面。本信号旨在提供该 EA 在真实 live 市场环境下表现的公开且 100% 经过验证 radial 的证据。本账户绝不使用危险的的网格系统（Grid）、马丁格尔（Martingale）或补仓摊平成本逻辑。
手动跟单交易者福利：如果您更喜欢通过监控我的信号提示来手动开仓，您可以完全免费申请专属的 Wizard of Gold Trade Assistant EA （交易辅助 EA）。
运作原理： 只需将 Trade Assistant 加载到您的空白图表上。当您手动复制 Wizard of Gold 的交易时，该辅助工具会立即计算并应用我们精确的 ATR 止损（Stop Loss）和 ATR 止盈（Take Profit）。该辅助工具运行与主 EA 完全相同的内部移动止损逻辑，安全地管理您的手动交易直至平仓，无需您时刻盯盘。
请在 MQL5 门户网站上向我发送**私信（Direct Message）**以确认您的订阅。一旦您的订阅通过验证，我将在 24 小时内亲自将编译好的 Wizard of Gold Trading Assistant .ex5 文件直接发送给您。
📊 实盘账户配置
  • 智能交易系统 (EA)：Wizard of Gold (M3)
  • 交易品种：仅限 XAUUSD (黄金)
  • 执行周期：M3
  • 经纪商：ICMarkets (Raw Spread / ECN 账户)
  • 初始资金：$978.93
    没有评论
    2026.08.06 03:01
    Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
    2026.08.04 14:49
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2026.07.31 15:43
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2026.07.30 11:39 2026.07.30 11:39:01  

    MANUAL COPYING (Free Companion Utility Included): If you prefer to enter trades manually by monitoring my signal alerts, you can request the exclusive **Wizard of Gold Trade Assistant EA** completely free of charge. **How it works:** Simply attach the Trade Assistant to your empty chart. The moment you manually mirror a Wizard of Gold trade, the Assistant instantly calculates and applies our exact ATR Stop Loss and ATR Take Profit**. * **Automated Exits:** The Assistant runs the exact same internal trailing stop logic as the master EA, managing your manual trade safely to its conclusion without you needing to sit at your screen. 1. Click **"Subscribe"** to join the active Wizard of Gold live signal. 2. Send a **Direct Message** to me here on the MQL5 portal confirming your subscription. 3. Once your subscription is verified, I will personally send your compiled **Wizard of Gold Trading Assistant .ex5 file** directly to you within 24 hours.

    2026.07.27 10:43 2026.07.27 10:43:33  

    Important Note: This live signal officially commenced tracking today ( 27.07.2026) . Please disregard all trading history prior to this date. Those early results reflect a previous configuration and different timeframe settings used during our initial live testing phase.

    2026.07.27 09:57
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2026.07.27 08:57
    High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
    2026.07.27 08:57
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2026.07.27 08:57
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 16 days
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    信号
    价格
    成长
    订阅者
    资金
    结余
    EA交易
    交易
    赢%
    活动
    PF
    预期回报
    提取
    杠杆
    Wizard of Gold
    每月49 USD
    -9%
    0
    0
    USD
    934
    USD
    6
    96%
    264
    69%
    5%
    0.76
    -0.36
    USD
    11%
    1:500
    复制

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    信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

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