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Ruben Spaander E V Lee

Atlas portfolio

Ruben Spaander E V Lee
Ruben Spaander E V Lee

Ruben Spaander E V Lee

Four years ago, I started with a passion to make money more easily than my 9-to-5, diving into forex and stocks.
I spent 7-8 hours daily strategy testing—pen, paper, notepads full of entries, exits, and numbers, optimizing hundreds of variations.
0 отзывов
Надежность
3 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 3%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
Как подписаться?
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  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
56
Прибыльных трейдов:
33 (58.92%)
Убыточных трейдов:
23 (41.07%)
Лучший трейд:
12.81 EUR
Худший трейд:
-11.43 EUR
Общая прибыль:
51.49 EUR (227 825 pips)
Общий убыток:
-27.00 EUR (54 506 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
7 (21.81 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
21.81 EUR (7)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.18
Торговая активность:
97.72%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
16.20%
Последний трейд:
25 минут
Трейдов в неделю:
31
Ср. время удержания:
3 дня
Фактор восстановления:
2.07
Длинных трейдов:
56 (100.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Профит фактор:
1.91
Мат. ожидание:
0.44 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
1.56 EUR
Средний убыток:
-1.17 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-2.96 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-11.43 EUR (1)
Прирост в месяц:
3.19%
Алготрейдинг:
71%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
2.35 EUR
Максимальная:
11.81 EUR (2.20%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
1.05% (11.72 EUR)
По эквити:
1.57% (12.60 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
TSLA.NAS 6
NVDA.NAS 6
AMZN.NAS 6
XOM.NYSE 5
UNH.NYSE 5
LLY.NYSE 5
AAPL.NAS 4
MA.NYSE 4
AVGO.NAS 3
USDJPY 3
ORCL.NYSE 2
ETHUSD 1
BRK-B.NYSE 1
V.NYSE 1
GOOG.NAS 1
MSFT.NAS 1
JPM.NYSE 1
XAGAUD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
TSLA.NAS 4
NVDA.NAS 1
AMZN.NAS 25
XOM.NYSE -3
UNH.NYSE 6
LLY.NYSE 2
AAPL.NAS -1
MA.NYSE -4
AVGO.NAS 2
USDJPY 4
ORCL.NYSE 0
ETHUSD -1
BRK-B.NYSE 0
V.NYSE 0
GOOG.NAS -1
MSFT.NAS 4
JPM.NYSE 1
XAGAUD -13
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
TSLA.NAS 4.7K
NVDA.NAS 530
AMZN.NAS 158K
XOM.NYSE -612
UNH.NYSE 3.8K
LLY.NYSE -43
AAPL.NAS -14K
MA.NYSE -2.7K
AVGO.NAS 24K
USDJPY 619
ORCL.NYSE 133
ETHUSD -5.6K
BRK-B.NYSE 520
V.NYSE 318
GOOG.NAS -799
MSFT.NAS 4.6K
JPM.NYSE 1.2K
XAGAUD -1.9K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +12.81 EUR
Худший трейд: -11 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 7
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +21.81 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -2.96 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live 6
2.00 × 1
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

ATLAS Portfolio — 9 Strategies, One Smooth Equity Curve

ATLAS trades 16 of the largest US stocks (Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, JPMorgan and others) with nine independent strategies running side by side. Each one looks at the market in a different way:

  • Range position — buys when a stock closes at the very bottom of its daily range in a healthy uptrend, sells when it closes near the top. Automatically exits before earnings announcements.
  • Exhaustion streaks — two separate strategies that buy after four consecutive lower lows or four consecutive red days, and sell into the first sign of strength.
  • Momentum pullback — waits for a stock that just rallied 5%+ in a month, then buys the first 3-day pause within that move.
  • Market structure — reads swing highs and lows on the 8-hour chart and buys when a downtrend structurally flips into an uptrend, with the stop under the last swing low.
  • Intraday reversal — a fast hourly strategy that catches deep oversold snapbacks within daily uptrends.
  • Bear-market specialists — two strategies that only activate when a stock trades below its 200-day average, earning in exactly the periods where dip-buyers usually struggle.
  • Multi-timeframe pullback — buys extended pullbacks on the 4-hour chart with a wide volatility-based trailing stop.

Because these strategies trade different timeframes (1-hour to daily), different market phases (uptrends and downtrends) and different mechanics (mean reversion, momentum and market structure), their results overlap as little as possible — the portfolio was explicitly built so that no single market condition can hurt all strategies at once.

Every position is long-only with a small fixed risk per trade. No martingale, no grid, no averaging down. Optimized on 2018–2024 data only and validated on unseen 2025–2026 data before going live.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.03 17:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.30 09:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 14:57
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.27 14:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.27 13:57
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.27 13:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.24 06:33
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.24 06:33
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.24 06:33
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.24 06:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.24 06:33
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Atlas portfolio
30 USD в месяц
3%
0
0
USD
1.1K
EUR
3
71%
56
58%
98%
1.90
0.44
EUR
2%
1:500
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