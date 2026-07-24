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Ruben Spaander E V Lee

Atlas portfolio

Ruben Spaander E V Lee
Ruben Spaander E V Lee

Ruben Spaander E V Lee

Four years ago, I started with a passion to make money more easily than my 9-to-5, diving into forex and stocks.
I spent 7-8 hours daily strategy testing—pen, paper, notepads full of entries, exits, and numbers, optimizing hundreds of variations.
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 4%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
42
Profit Trades:
26 (61.90%)
Loss Trades:
16 (38.10%)
Best trade:
12.81 EUR
Worst trade:
-2.15 EUR
Gross Profit:
40.80 EUR (216 934 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10.20 EUR (41 067 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (21.81 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.81 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
16.20%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
10.27
Long Trades:
42 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
4.00
Expected Payoff:
0.73 EUR
Average Profit:
1.57 EUR
Average Loss:
-0.64 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-2.96 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.96 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
3.77%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.35 EUR
Maximal:
2.98 EUR (0.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.28% (2.28 EUR)
By Equity:
1.57% (12.60 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
TSLA.NAS 6
XOM.NYSE 5
NVDA.NAS 5
LLY.NYSE 4
AMZN.NAS 4
AAPL.NAS 4
AVGO.NAS 3
MA.NYSE 3
ORCL.NYSE 2
USDJPY 2
UNH.NYSE 1
ETHUSD 1
BRK-B.NYSE 1
V.NYSE 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
TSLA.NAS 4
XOM.NYSE -3
NVDA.NAS 2
LLY.NYSE 3
AMZN.NAS 26
AAPL.NAS -1
AVGO.NAS 2
MA.NYSE -1
ORCL.NYSE 0
USDJPY 3
UNH.NYSE 1
ETHUSD -1
BRK-B.NYSE 0
V.NYSE 0
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
TSLA.NAS 4.7K
XOM.NYSE -612
NVDA.NAS 607
LLY.NYSE 557
AMZN.NAS 164K
AAPL.NAS -14K
AVGO.NAS 24K
MA.NYSE -1.3K
ORCL.NYSE 133
USDJPY 447
UNH.NYSE 1.2K
ETHUSD -5.6K
BRK-B.NYSE 520
V.NYSE 318
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12.81 EUR
Worst trade: -2 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.81 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.96 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live 6
2.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

ATLAS Portfolio — 9 Strategies, One Smooth Equity Curve

ATLAS trades 16 of the largest US stocks (Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, JPMorgan and others) with nine independent strategies running side by side. Each one looks at the market in a different way:

  • Range position — buys when a stock closes at the very bottom of its daily range in a healthy uptrend, sells when it closes near the top. Automatically exits before earnings announcements.
  • Exhaustion streaks — two separate strategies that buy after four consecutive lower lows or four consecutive red days, and sell into the first sign of strength.
  • Momentum pullback — waits for a stock that just rallied 5%+ in a month, then buys the first 3-day pause within that move.
  • Market structure — reads swing highs and lows on the 8-hour chart and buys when a downtrend structurally flips into an uptrend, with the stop under the last swing low.
  • Intraday reversal — a fast hourly strategy that catches deep oversold snapbacks within daily uptrends.
  • Bear-market specialists — two strategies that only activate when a stock trades below its 200-day average, earning in exactly the periods where dip-buyers usually struggle.
  • Multi-timeframe pullback — buys extended pullbacks on the 4-hour chart with a wide volatility-based trailing stop.

Because these strategies trade different timeframes (1-hour to daily), different market phases (uptrends and downtrends) and different mechanics (mean reversion, momentum and market structure), their results overlap as little as possible — the portfolio was explicitly built so that no single market condition can hurt all strategies at once.

Every position is long-only with a small fixed risk per trade. No martingale, no grid, no averaging down. Optimized on 2018–2024 data only and validated on unseen 2025–2026 data before going live.


No reviews
2026.08.03 17:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.30 09:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 14:57
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.27 14:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.27 13:57
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.27 13:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.24 06:33
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.24 06:33
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.24 06:33
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.24 06:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.24 06:33
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Atlas portfolio
30 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
1.1K
EUR
2
92%
42
61%
100%
4.00
0.73
EUR
2%
1:500
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