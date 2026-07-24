ATLAS Portfolio — 9 Strategies, One Smooth Equity Curve

ATLAS trades 16 of the largest US stocks (Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, JPMorgan and others) with nine independent strategies running side by side. Each one looks at the market in a different way:

Range position — buys when a stock closes at the very bottom of its daily range in a healthy uptrend, sells when it closes near the top. Automatically exits before earnings announcements.

— buys when a stock closes at the very bottom of its daily range in a healthy uptrend, sells when it closes near the top. Automatically exits before earnings announcements. Exhaustion streaks — two separate strategies that buy after four consecutive lower lows or four consecutive red days, and sell into the first sign of strength.

— two separate strategies that buy after four consecutive lower lows or four consecutive red days, and sell into the first sign of strength. Momentum pullback — waits for a stock that just rallied 5%+ in a month, then buys the first 3-day pause within that move.

— waits for a stock that just rallied 5%+ in a month, then buys the first 3-day pause within that move. Market structure — reads swing highs and lows on the 8-hour chart and buys when a downtrend structurally flips into an uptrend, with the stop under the last swing low.

— reads swing highs and lows on the 8-hour chart and buys when a downtrend structurally flips into an uptrend, with the stop under the last swing low. Intraday reversal — a fast hourly strategy that catches deep oversold snapbacks within daily uptrends.

— a fast hourly strategy that catches deep oversold snapbacks within daily uptrends. Bear-market specialists — two strategies that only activate when a stock trades below its 200-day average, earning in exactly the periods where dip-buyers usually struggle.

— two strategies that only activate when a stock trades below its 200-day average, earning in exactly the periods where dip-buyers usually struggle. Multi-timeframe pullback — buys extended pullbacks on the 4-hour chart with a wide volatility-based trailing stop.

Because these strategies trade different timeframes (1-hour to daily), different market phases (uptrends and downtrends) and different mechanics (mean reversion, momentum and market structure), their results overlap as little as possible — the portfolio was explicitly built so that no single market condition can hurt all strategies at once.

Every position is long-only with a small fixed risk per trade. No martingale, no grid, no averaging down. Optimized on 2018–2024 data only and validated on unseen 2025–2026 data before going live.