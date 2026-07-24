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Ruben Spaander E V Lee

Atlas portfolio

Ruben Spaander E V Lee
Ruben Spaander E V Lee

Ruben Spaander E V Lee

Four years ago, I started with a passion to make money more easily than my 9-to-5, diving into forex and stocks.
I spent 7-8 hours daily strategy testing—pen, paper, notepads full of entries, exits, and numbers, optimizing hundreds of variations.
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可靠性
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每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 1%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
68
盈利交易:
36 (52.94%)
亏损交易:
32 (47.06%)
最好交易:
12.81 EUR
最差交易:
-11.43 EUR
毛利:
51.91 EUR (229 209 pips)
毛利亏损:
-46.28 EUR (59 414 pips)
最大连续赢利:
7 (21.81 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
21.81 EUR (7)
夏普比率:
0.04
交易活动:
97.72%
最大入金加载:
25.19%
最近交易:
16 几小时前
每周交易:
34
平均持有时间:
3 天
采收率:
0.18
长期交易:
68 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
1.12
预期回报:
0.08 EUR
平均利润:
1.44 EUR
平均损失:
-1.45 EUR
最大连续失误:
6 (-14.19 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-16.31 EUR (3)
每月增长:
1.42%
算法交易:
61%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
2.35 EUR
最大值:
30.67 EUR (5.71%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
2.75% (30.76 EUR)
净值:
1.57% (12.60 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
UNH.NYSE 8
TSLA.NAS 7
NVDA.NAS 7
AMZN.NAS 6
XOM.NYSE 5
LLY.NYSE 5
MA.NYSE 5
AVGO.NAS 4
USDJPY 4
AAPL.NAS 4
ORCL.NYSE 2
BRK-B.NYSE 2
V.NYSE 2
GOOG.NAS 2
ETHUSD 1
MSFT.NAS 1
JPM.NYSE 1
XAGAUD 1
NFLX.NAS 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
UNH.NYSE 2
TSLA.NAS 1
NVDA.NAS 2
AMZN.NAS 25
XOM.NYSE -3
LLY.NYSE 2
MA.NYSE -5
AVGO.NAS 2
USDJPY 2
AAPL.NAS -1
ORCL.NYSE 0
BRK-B.NYSE -1
V.NYSE 0
GOOG.NAS -4
ETHUSD -1
MSFT.NAS 4
JPM.NYSE 1
XAGAUD -13
NFLX.NAS -8
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
UNH.NYSE 1.8K
TSLA.NAS 4.5K
NVDA.NAS 755
AMZN.NAS 158K
XOM.NYSE -612
LLY.NYSE -43
MA.NYSE -2.7K
AVGO.NAS 25K
USDJPY 474
AAPL.NAS -14K
ORCL.NYSE 133
BRK-B.NYSE -780
V.NYSE 585
GOOG.NAS -1.9K
ETHUSD -5.6K
MSFT.NAS 4.6K
JPM.NYSE 1.2K
XAGAUD -1.9K
NFLX.NAS -165
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +12.81 EUR
最差交易: -11 EUR
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +21.81 EUR
最大连续亏损: -14.19 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

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VTMarkets-Live 6
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ATLAS Portfolio — 9 Strategies, One Smooth Equity Curve

ATLAS trades 16 of the largest US stocks (Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, JPMorgan and others) with nine independent strategies running side by side. Each one looks at the market in a different way:

  • Range position — buys when a stock closes at the very bottom of its daily range in a healthy uptrend, sells when it closes near the top. Automatically exits before earnings announcements.
  • Exhaustion streaks — two separate strategies that buy after four consecutive lower lows or four consecutive red days, and sell into the first sign of strength.
  • Momentum pullback — waits for a stock that just rallied 5%+ in a month, then buys the first 3-day pause within that move.
  • Market structure — reads swing highs and lows on the 8-hour chart and buys when a downtrend structurally flips into an uptrend, with the stop under the last swing low.
  • Intraday reversal — a fast hourly strategy that catches deep oversold snapbacks within daily uptrends.
  • Bear-market specialists — two strategies that only activate when a stock trades below its 200-day average, earning in exactly the periods where dip-buyers usually struggle.
  • Multi-timeframe pullback — buys extended pullbacks on the 4-hour chart with a wide volatility-based trailing stop.

Because these strategies trade different timeframes (1-hour to daily), different market phases (uptrends and downtrends) and different mechanics (mean reversion, momentum and market structure), their results overlap as little as possible — the portfolio was explicitly built so that no single market condition can hurt all strategies at once.

Every position is long-only with a small fixed risk per trade. No martingale, no grid, no averaging down. Optimized on 2018–2024 data only and validated on unseen 2025–2026 data before going live.


没有评论
2026.08.03 17:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.30 09:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 14:57
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.27 14:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.27 13:57
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.27 13:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.24 06:33
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.24 06:33
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.24 06:33
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.24 06:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.24 06:33
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Atlas portfolio
每月30 USD
1%
0
0
USD
1.1K
EUR
3
61%
68
52%
98%
1.12
0.08
EUR
3%
1:500
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