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Tadeu Lopes

Jacob WIN B3

Tadeu Lopes
Tadeu Lopes

Tadeu Lopes

1 комментарий
0 отзывов
Надежность
3 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 36 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 41%
GenialInvestimentos-PRD
1:1
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
56
Прибыльных трейдов:
37 (66.07%)
Убыточных трейдов:
19 (33.93%)
Лучший трейд:
276.00 BRL
Худший трейд:
-330.00 BRL
Общая прибыль:
4 190.00 BRL (20 950 pips)
Общий убыток:
-3 101.00 BRL (15 505 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
10 (1 288.00 BRL)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
1 288.00 BRL (10)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.15
Торговая активность:
19.21%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
15.67%
Последний трейд:
9 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
29
Ср. время удержания:
2 часа
Фактор восстановления:
1.18
Длинных трейдов:
29 (51.79%)
Коротких трейдов:
27 (48.21%)
Профит фактор:
1.35
Мат. ожидание:
19.45 BRL
Средняя прибыль:
113.24 BRL
Средний убыток:
-163.21 BRL
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-800.00 BRL)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-800.00 BRL (3)
Прирост в месяц:
40.57%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
525.00 BRL
Максимальная:
925.00 BRL (23.10%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
31.60% (925.00 BRL)
По эквити:
16.45% (413.00 BRL)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
WINQ26 56
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
WINQ26 480
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
WINQ26 5.4K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +276.00 BRL
Худший трейд: -330 BRL
Макс. серия выигрышей: 10
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +1 288.00 BRL
Макс. убыток в серии: -800.00 BRL

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "GenialInvestimentos-PRD" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Jacob WIN — Systematic Intraday Order-Flow Model (Mini Ibovespa)

Fully automated intraday strategy trading the Mini Ibovespa (WIN) on B3. Every decision is made by a machine-learning model — there is no discretionary trading, no news-guessing, and no emotion.

How it works

  • Reads the real order-flow tape — the true buyer/seller aggressor data from the exchange, not just price.
  • Samples the market with information-driven bars (by activity, not by the clock), so the model reacts to real participation.
  • A market-regime filter adapts behaviour to trending vs. ranging conditions.
  • A second "meta" model decides whether each signal is worth taking, and sizes it accordingly.

Risk management

  • Small, fixed risk per trade; position size scales to account equity.
  • Every position carries a hard stop. No averaging down, no martingale, no grid.
  • 100% intraday — all positions are flattened before the session close. No overnight or weekend exposure.

This signal mirrors a real, live account traded entirely by the algorithm in real time. Past performance does not guarantee future results — trade only capital you can afford to risk, and choose a copy multiplier suited to your own account size.

Best suited to subscribers with access to WIN (Mini Ibovespa) futures on a Brazilian broker.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.10 21:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.07 14:56
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.07 14:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.07 12:56
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.07 12:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.06 20:50
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.06 20:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.06 19:50
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.06 19:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.06 14:48
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.06 14:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.05 19:58
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.05 19:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.04 17:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 13:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.29 14:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 20:59
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 4 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.24 22:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.24 21:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.24 18:41
Share of trading days is too low
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Jacob WIN B3
36 USD в месяц
41%
0
0
USD
2.8K
BRL
3
100%
56
66%
19%
1.35
19.45
BRL
32%
1:1
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

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