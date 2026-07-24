- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|WINQ26
|56
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|WINQ26
|480
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|WINQ26
|5.4K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "GenialInvestimentos-PRD" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
Jacob WIN — Systematic Intraday Order-Flow Model (Mini Ibovespa)
Fully automated intraday strategy trading the Mini Ibovespa (WIN) on B3. Every decision is made by a machine-learning model — there is no discretionary trading, no news-guessing, and no emotion.
How it works
- Reads the real order-flow tape — the true buyer/seller aggressor data from the exchange, not just price.
- Samples the market with information-driven bars (by activity, not by the clock), so the model reacts to real participation.
- A market-regime filter adapts behaviour to trending vs. ranging conditions.
- A second "meta" model decides whether each signal is worth taking, and sizes it accordingly.
Risk management
- Small, fixed risk per trade; position size scales to account equity.
- Every position carries a hard stop. No averaging down, no martingale, no grid.
- 100% intraday — all positions are flattened before the session close. No overnight or weekend exposure.
This signal mirrors a real, live account traded entirely by the algorithm in real time. Past performance does not guarantee future results — trade only capital you can afford to risk, and choose a copy multiplier suited to your own account size.
Best suited to subscribers with access to WIN (Mini Ibovespa) futures on a Brazilian broker.
USD
BRL
BRL