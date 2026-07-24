Jacob WIN — Systematic Intraday Order-Flow Model (Mini Ibovespa)

Fully automated intraday strategy trading the Mini Ibovespa (WIN) on B3. Every decision is made by a machine-learning model — there is no discretionary trading, no news-guessing, and no emotion.

How it works

Reads the real order-flow tape — the true buyer/seller aggressor data from the exchange, not just price.

Samples the market with information-driven bars (by activity, not by the clock), so the model reacts to real participation.

A market-regime filter adapts behaviour to trending vs. ranging conditions.

A second "meta" model decides whether each signal is worth taking, and sizes it accordingly.

Risk management

Small, fixed risk per trade; position size scales to account equity.

Every position carries a hard stop. No averaging down, no martingale, no grid.

100% intraday — all positions are flattened before the session close. No overnight or weekend exposure.

This signal mirrors a real, live account traded entirely by the algorithm in real time. Past performance does not guarantee future results — trade only capital you can afford to risk, and choose a copy multiplier suited to your own account size.

Best suited to subscribers with access to WIN (Mini Ibovespa) futures on a Brazilian broker.