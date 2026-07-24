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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Jacob WIN B3
Tadeu Lopes

Jacob WIN B3

Tadeu Lopes
Tadeu Lopes

Tadeu Lopes

1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 36 USD per month
growth since 2026 42%
GenialInvestimentos-PRD
1:1
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
53
Profit Trades:
36 (67.92%)
Loss Trades:
17 (32.08%)
Best trade:
276.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-330.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
4 065.00 BRL (20 325 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 954.00 BRL (14 770 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (1 288.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 288.00 BRL (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
20.29%
Max deposit load:
15.67%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.20
Long Trades:
27 (50.94%)
Short Trades:
26 (49.06%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
20.96 BRL
Average Profit:
112.92 BRL
Average Loss:
-173.76 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-800.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-800.00 BRL (3)
Monthly growth:
41.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
525.00 BRL
Maximal:
925.00 BRL (23.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.60% (925.00 BRL)
By Equity:
16.45% (413.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINQ26 53
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINQ26 490
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINQ26 5.6K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +276.00 BRL
Worst trade: -330 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 288.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -800.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GenialInvestimentos-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Jacob WIN — Systematic Intraday Order-Flow Model (Mini Ibovespa)

Fully automated intraday strategy trading the Mini Ibovespa (WIN) on B3. Every decision is made by a machine-learning model — there is no discretionary trading, no news-guessing, and no emotion.

How it works

  • Reads the real order-flow tape — the true buyer/seller aggressor data from the exchange, not just price.
  • Samples the market with information-driven bars (by activity, not by the clock), so the model reacts to real participation.
  • A market-regime filter adapts behaviour to trending vs. ranging conditions.
  • A second "meta" model decides whether each signal is worth taking, and sizes it accordingly.

Risk management

  • Small, fixed risk per trade; position size scales to account equity.
  • Every position carries a hard stop. No averaging down, no martingale, no grid.
  • 100% intraday — all positions are flattened before the session close. No overnight or weekend exposure.

This signal mirrors a real, live account traded entirely by the algorithm in real time. Past performance does not guarantee future results — trade only capital you can afford to risk, and choose a copy multiplier suited to your own account size.

Best suited to subscribers with access to WIN (Mini Ibovespa) futures on a Brazilian broker.


No reviews
2026.08.07 14:56
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.07 14:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.07 12:56
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.07 12:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.06 20:50
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.06 20:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.06 19:50
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.06 19:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.06 14:48
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.06 14:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.05 19:58
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.05 19:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.04 17:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 13:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.29 14:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 20:59
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 4 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.24 22:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.24 21:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.24 18:41
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.24 18:41
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Jacob WIN B3
36 USD per month
42%
0
0
USD
2.7K
BRL
2
100%
53
67%
20%
1.37
20.96
BRL
32%
1:1
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.