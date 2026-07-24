- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
60
盈利交易:
39 (65.00%)
亏损交易:
21 (35.00%)
最好交易:
276.00 BRL
最差交易:
-330.00 BRL
毛利:
4 423.00 BRL (22 115 pips)
毛利亏损:
-3 235.00 BRL (16 175 pips)
最大连续赢利:
10 (1 288.00 BRL)
最大连续盈利:
1 288.00 BRL (10)
夏普比率:
0.15
交易活动:
19.21%
最大入金加载:
15.67%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
23
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
1.28
长期交易:
29 (48.33%)
短期交易:
31 (51.67%)
利润因子:
1.37
预期回报:
19.80 BRL
平均利润:
113.41 BRL
平均损失:
-154.05 BRL
最大连续失误:
3 (-800.00 BRL)
最大连续亏损:
-800.00 BRL (3)
每月增长:
45.57%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
525.00 BRL
最大值:
925.00 BRL (23.10%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
31.60% (925.00 BRL)
净值:
16.45% (413.00 BRL)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|WINQ26
|60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|WINQ26
|524
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|WINQ26
|5.9K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +276.00 BRL
最差交易: -330 BRL
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +1 288.00 BRL
最大连续亏损: -800.00 BRL
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 GenialInvestimentos-PRD 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Jacob WIN — Systematic Intraday Order-Flow Model (Mini Ibovespa)
Fully automated intraday strategy trading the Mini Ibovespa (WIN) on B3. Every decision is made by a machine-learning model — there is no discretionary trading, no news-guessing, and no emotion.
How it works
- Reads the real order-flow tape — the true buyer/seller aggressor data from the exchange, not just price.
- Samples the market with information-driven bars (by activity, not by the clock), so the model reacts to real participation.
- A market-regime filter adapts behaviour to trending vs. ranging conditions.
- A second "meta" model decides whether each signal is worth taking, and sizes it accordingly.
Risk management
- Small, fixed risk per trade; position size scales to account equity.
- Every position carries a hard stop. No averaging down, no martingale, no grid.
- 100% intraday — all positions are flattened before the session close. No overnight or weekend exposure.
This signal mirrors a real, live account traded entirely by the algorithm in real time. Past performance does not guarantee future results — trade only capital you can afford to risk, and choose a copy multiplier suited to your own account size.
Best suited to subscribers with access to WIN (Mini Ibovespa) futures on a Brazilian broker.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月36 USD
46%
0
0
USD
USD
2.8K
BRL
BRL
3
100%
60
65%
19%
1.36
19.80
BRL
BRL
32%
1:1