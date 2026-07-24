信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Jacob WIN B3
Tadeu Lopes

Jacob WIN B3

Tadeu Lopes
Tadeu Lopes

Tadeu Lopes

1 评论
0条评论
可靠性
3
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 36 USD per 
增长自 2026 46%
GenialInvestimentos-PRD
1:1
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
60
盈利交易:
39 (65.00%)
亏损交易:
21 (35.00%)
最好交易:
276.00 BRL
最差交易:
-330.00 BRL
毛利:
4 423.00 BRL (22 115 pips)
毛利亏损:
-3 235.00 BRL (16 175 pips)
最大连续赢利:
10 (1 288.00 BRL)
最大连续盈利:
1 288.00 BRL (10)
夏普比率:
0.15
交易活动:
19.21%
最大入金加载:
15.67%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
23
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
1.28
长期交易:
29 (48.33%)
短期交易:
31 (51.67%)
利润因子:
1.37
预期回报:
19.80 BRL
平均利润:
113.41 BRL
平均损失:
-154.05 BRL
最大连续失误:
3 (-800.00 BRL)
最大连续亏损:
-800.00 BRL (3)
每月增长:
45.57%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
525.00 BRL
最大值:
925.00 BRL (23.10%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
31.60% (925.00 BRL)
净值:
16.45% (413.00 BRL)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
WINQ26 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
WINQ26 524
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
WINQ26 5.9K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +276.00 BRL
最差交易: -330 BRL
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +1 288.00 BRL
最大连续亏损: -800.00 BRL

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 GenialInvestimentos-PRD 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Jacob WIN — Systematic Intraday Order-Flow Model (Mini Ibovespa)

Fully automated intraday strategy trading the Mini Ibovespa (WIN) on B3. Every decision is made by a machine-learning model — there is no discretionary trading, no news-guessing, and no emotion.

How it works

  • Reads the real order-flow tape — the true buyer/seller aggressor data from the exchange, not just price.
  • Samples the market with information-driven bars (by activity, not by the clock), so the model reacts to real participation.
  • A market-regime filter adapts behaviour to trending vs. ranging conditions.
  • A second "meta" model decides whether each signal is worth taking, and sizes it accordingly.

Risk management

  • Small, fixed risk per trade; position size scales to account equity.
  • Every position carries a hard stop. No averaging down, no martingale, no grid.
  • 100% intraday — all positions are flattened before the session close. No overnight or weekend exposure.

This signal mirrors a real, live account traded entirely by the algorithm in real time. Past performance does not guarantee future results — trade only capital you can afford to risk, and choose a copy multiplier suited to your own account size.

Best suited to subscribers with access to WIN (Mini Ibovespa) futures on a Brazilian broker.


没有评论
2026.08.10 21:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.07 14:56
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.07 14:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.07 12:56
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.07 12:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.06 20:50
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.06 20:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.06 19:50
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.06 19:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.06 14:48
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.06 14:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.05 19:58
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.05 19:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.04 17:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 13:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.29 14:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 20:59
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 4 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.24 22:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.24 21:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.24 18:41
Share of trading days is too low
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Jacob WIN B3
每月36 USD
46%
0
0
USD
2.8K
BRL
3
100%
60
65%
19%
1.36
19.80
BRL
32%
1:1
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载