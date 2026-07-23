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Shaun Thompson

XAUUSD and US30 invest buster

Shaun Thompson
Shaun Thompson

Shaun Thompson

0 отзывов
Надежность
3 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 2%
CronosMarkets-Trade
1:200
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
100
Прибыльных трейдов:
69 (69.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
31 (31.00%)
Лучший трейд:
218.40 USD
Худший трейд:
-91.97 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 380.82 USD (494 699 pips)
Общий убыток:
-797.20 USD (307 130 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
12 (79.48 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
222.33 USD (2)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.15
Торговая активность:
34.18%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
20.10%
Последний трейд:
24 минуты
Трейдов в неделю:
49
Ср. время удержания:
2 часа
Фактор восстановления:
4.45
Длинных трейдов:
45 (45.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
55 (55.00%)
Профит фактор:
1.73
Мат. ожидание:
5.84 USD
Средняя прибыль:
20.01 USD
Средний убыток:
-25.72 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-109.62 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-109.62 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
2.33%
Алготрейдинг:
91%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
76.10 USD
Максимальная:
131.21 USD (0.51%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.51% (131.57 USD)
По эквити:
2.34% (599.88 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 86
DJIUSD 13
AUDJPY 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 214
DJIUSD 370
AUDJPY -1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 197K
DJIUSD -9.7K
AUDJPY -61
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +218.40 USD
Худший трейд: -92 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 2
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +79.48 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -109.62 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "CronosMarkets-Trade" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Capture the Move. Not the Guess.

Most traders spend their time trying to answer one question:

"Which way will the market go?"

This strategy takes a different approach.

It doesn't predict direction. It waits for the market to reveal it.

By identifying a defined consolidation period, it allows price to establish a clear trading range. When the market breaks out of that range, the strategy responds automatically with predefined entries, exits, and risk parameters—eliminating emotional decision-making and subjective analysis.

But markets aren't perfect. False breakouts happen every day.

Rather than treating a failed breakout as a complete loss, the strategy is designed around a well-known market behavior: when one breakout fails, the move in the opposite direction often gathers momentum. A single, predefined recovery trade is used to capitalize on that potential shift, providing a second opportunity within strict risk limits.

Unlike grid systems or unlimited averaging strategies, exposure is always finite. The maximum number of trades per session is fixed, every trade has a predefined stop loss and target, and trading concludes at a scheduled time. Nothing is left to impulse or emotion.

Why Traders Appreciate This Approach

  • No market prediction required – Price decides the direction.

  • Objective, rule-based execution – Every decision follows predefined criteria.

  • Limited exposure – A fixed maximum number of trades per session.

  • Structured risk management – Known entries, stops, targets, and session end.

  • Designed for discipline – Removes hesitation, fear, and emotional trading.

  • Built for testing and consistency – Clear rules allow meaningful backtesting and optimization.

This is not a "magic wand" or a black-box algorithm.

It's a systematic framework built around observable market behavior: consolidation, breakout, and momentum. By focusing on structure rather than prediction, the strategy aims to participate in the market's most meaningful intraday moves while maintaining clearly defined risk.

Stop guessing. Let the market choose the direction—and trade the move with confidence.


Нет отзывов
2026.07.30 08:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.27 09:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 08:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.23 15:23
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.23 15:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.23 15:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
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Мат. ожидание
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Плечо
XAUUSD and US30 invest buster
30 USD в месяц
2%
0
0
USD
26K
USD
3
91%
100
69%
34%
1.73
5.84
USD
2%
1:200
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

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