SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD and US30 invest buster
Shaun Thompson

XAUUSD and US30 invest buster

Shaun Thompson
Shaun Thompson

Shaun Thompson

0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 2%
CronosMarkets-Trade
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
83
Profit Trades:
59 (71.08%)
Loss Trades:
24 (28.92%)
Best trade:
218.40 USD
Worst trade:
-91.97 USD
Gross Profit:
1 067.84 USD (360 511 pips)
Gross Loss:
-531.34 USD (196 102 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (79.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
222.33 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
31.82%
Max deposit load:
12.66%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.83
Long Trades:
42 (50.60%)
Short Trades:
41 (49.40%)
Profit Factor:
2.01
Expected Payoff:
6.46 USD
Average Profit:
18.10 USD
Average Loss:
-22.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-48.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-91.97 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.15%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
76.10 USD
Maximal:
91.98 USD (0.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.37% (91.97 USD)
By Equity:
1.29% (325.35 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 70
DJIUSD 12
AUDJPY 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 176
DJIUSD 361
AUDJPY -1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 177K
DJIUSD -13K
AUDJPY -61
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +218.40 USD
Worst trade: -92 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +79.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -48.90 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CronosMarkets-Trade" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Capture the Move. Not the Guess.

Most traders spend their time trying to answer one question:

"Which way will the market go?"

This strategy takes a different approach.

It doesn't predict direction. It waits for the market to reveal it.

By identifying a defined consolidation period, it allows price to establish a clear trading range. When the market breaks out of that range, the strategy responds automatically with predefined entries, exits, and risk parameters—eliminating emotional decision-making and subjective analysis.

But markets aren't perfect. False breakouts happen every day.

Rather than treating a failed breakout as a complete loss, the strategy is designed around a well-known market behavior: when one breakout fails, the move in the opposite direction often gathers momentum. A single, predefined recovery trade is used to capitalize on that potential shift, providing a second opportunity within strict risk limits.

Unlike grid systems or unlimited averaging strategies, exposure is always finite. The maximum number of trades per session is fixed, every trade has a predefined stop loss and target, and trading concludes at a scheduled time. Nothing is left to impulse or emotion.

Why Traders Appreciate This Approach

  • No market prediction required – Price decides the direction.

  • Objective, rule-based execution – Every decision follows predefined criteria.

  • Limited exposure – A fixed maximum number of trades per session.

  • Structured risk management – Known entries, stops, targets, and session end.

  • Designed for discipline – Removes hesitation, fear, and emotional trading.

  • Built for testing and consistency – Clear rules allow meaningful backtesting and optimization.

This is not a "magic wand" or a black-box algorithm.

It's a systematic framework built around observable market behavior: consolidation, breakout, and momentum. By focusing on structure rather than prediction, the strategy aims to participate in the market's most meaningful intraday moves while maintaining clearly defined risk.

Stop guessing. Let the market choose the direction—and trade the move with confidence.


No reviews
2026.07.30 08:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.27 09:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 08:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.23 15:23
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.23 15:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.23 15:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XAUUSD and US30 invest buster
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
26K
USD
3
90%
83
71%
32%
2.00
6.46
USD
1%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.