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Shaun Thompson

XAUUSD and US30 invest buster

Shaun Thompson
Shaun Thompson

Shaun Thompson

0条评论
可靠性
3
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 3%
CronosMarkets-Trade
1:200
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
125
盈利交易:
86 (68.80%)
亏损交易:
39 (31.20%)
最好交易:
218.40 USD
最差交易:
-91.97 USD
毛利:
1 530.20 USD (552 451 pips)
毛利亏损:
-891.33 USD (325 112 pips)
最大连续赢利:
12 (79.48 USD)
最大连续盈利:
222.33 USD (2)
夏普比率:
0.15
交易活动:
32.90%
最大入金加载:
20.10%
最近交易:
8 几分钟前
每周交易:
48
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
4.87
长期交易:
54 (43.20%)
短期交易:
71 (56.80%)
利润因子:
1.72
预期回报:
5.11 USD
平均利润:
17.79 USD
平均损失:
-22.85 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-4.62 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-109.62 USD (2)
每月增长:
2.56%
算法交易:
88%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
76.10 USD
最大值:
131.21 USD (0.51%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.51% (131.57 USD)
净值:
2.34% (599.88 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 100
DJIUSD 14
EURCHF 2
EURAUD 2
GBPAUD 2
AUDJPY 1
GBPNZD 1
USDCAD 1
EURUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 304
DJIUSD 387
EURCHF -1
EURAUD -26
GBPAUD -24
AUDJPY -1
GBPNZD 1
USDCAD 2
EURUSD 0
GBPUSD -3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 234K
DJIUSD -5.5K
EURCHF -5
EURAUD -354
GBPAUD -317
AUDJPY -61
GBPNZD 23
USDCAD 35
EURUSD 1
GBPUSD -20
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +218.40 USD
最差交易: -92 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +79.48 USD
最大连续亏损: -4.62 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 CronosMarkets-Trade 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Capture the Move. Not the Guess.

Most traders spend their time trying to answer one question:

"Which way will the market go?"

This strategy takes a different approach.

It doesn't predict direction. It waits for the market to reveal it.

By identifying a defined consolidation period, it allows price to establish a clear trading range. When the market breaks out of that range, the strategy responds automatically with predefined entries, exits, and risk parameters—eliminating emotional decision-making and subjective analysis.

But markets aren't perfect. False breakouts happen every day.

Rather than treating a failed breakout as a complete loss, the strategy is designed around a well-known market behavior: when one breakout fails, the move in the opposite direction often gathers momentum. A single, predefined recovery trade is used to capitalize on that potential shift, providing a second opportunity within strict risk limits.

Unlike grid systems or unlimited averaging strategies, exposure is always finite. The maximum number of trades per session is fixed, every trade has a predefined stop loss and target, and trading concludes at a scheduled time. Nothing is left to impulse or emotion.

Why Traders Appreciate This Approach

  • No market prediction required – Price decides the direction.

  • Objective, rule-based execution – Every decision follows predefined criteria.

  • Limited exposure – A fixed maximum number of trades per session.

  • Structured risk management – Known entries, stops, targets, and session end.

  • Designed for discipline – Removes hesitation, fear, and emotional trading.

  • Built for testing and consistency – Clear rules allow meaningful backtesting and optimization.

This is not a "magic wand" or a black-box algorithm.

It's a systematic framework built around observable market behavior: consolidation, breakout, and momentum. By focusing on structure rather than prediction, the strategy aims to participate in the market's most meaningful intraday moves while maintaining clearly defined risk.

Stop guessing. Let the market choose the direction—and trade the move with confidence.


没有评论
2026.07.30 08:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.27 09:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 08:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.23 15:23
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.23 15:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.23 15:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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杠杆
XAUUSD and US30 invest buster
每月30 USD
3%
0
0
USD
26K
USD
3
88%
125
68%
33%
1.71
5.11
USD
2%
1:200
复制

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