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Anique Ahmed

The Forex Lab Gold Scalper

Anique Ahmed
Anique Ahmed

Anique Ahmed

0 отзывов
Надежность
3 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 100 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 13%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:400
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
173
Прибыльных трейдов:
124 (71.67%)
Убыточных трейдов:
49 (28.32%)
Лучший трейд:
11.63 USD
Худший трейд:
-41.83 USD
Общая прибыль:
447.06 USD (383 576 pips)
Общий убыток:
-318.23 USD (278 365 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
12 (43.16 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
43.16 USD (12)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.12
Торговая активность:
19.32%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
6.10%
Последний трейд:
48 минут
Трейдов в неделю:
80
Ср. время удержания:
31 минуту
Фактор восстановления:
0.90
Длинных трейдов:
169 (97.69%)
Коротких трейдов:
4 (2.31%)
Профит фактор:
1.40
Мат. ожидание:
0.74 USD
Средняя прибыль:
3.61 USD
Средний убыток:
-6.49 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-143.50 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-143.50 USD (4)
Прирост в месяц:
12.88%
Алготрейдинг:
96%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
143.50 USD (11.79%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
11.79% (143.50 USD)
По эквити:
11.25% (136.86 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 173
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 129
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 105K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +11.63 USD
Худший трейд: -42 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 12
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +43.16 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -143.50 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real32" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.60 × 5
Exness-MT5Real2
7.63 × 8
Exness-MT5Real32
28.79 × 13223
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

The Forex Lab

Discipline. Consistency. Growth

Welcome to The Forex Lab, a professionally managed trading signal dedicated to delivering disciplined, consistent, and risk-conscious performance.

Our trading decisions are based on years of research, testing, market observation, and continuous refinement. The proprietary methodology behind this signal is confidential and represents the intellectual property of The Forex Lab.

Rather than chasing every market movement, our objective is to participate only in carefully selected opportunities that satisfy our internal quality standards.

Our Philosophy

Successful trading is not about taking more trades—it's about taking better trades.

The Forex Lab is built on the principles of patience, discipline, consistency, and capital preservation. Every position is managed according to predefined risk management rules with the long-term objective of sustainable portfolio growth.

What You Can Expect

• Professional trade management

• Strict risk management

• Disciplined execution

• Long-term growth mindset

• Continuous monitoring of market conditions

• Transparent and verified MQL5 performance statistics

Our Commitment

We believe that protecting capital is just as important as generating returns. Every trading decision is made with a focus on balancing opportunity and risk.

No unrealistic promises.
No martingale marketing.
No guaranteed profits.

Only disciplined execution backed by experience and continuous improvement.

Risk Disclosure

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please trade responsibly and invest only what you can afford to risk.

Thank you for choosing The Forex Lab.

Where Discipline Drives Results.

Нет отзывов
2026.07.28 14:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.28 13:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.27 15:57
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.27 15:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 14:57
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.27 14:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 13:57
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.27 13:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 10:57
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.27 04:55
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.27 01:54
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.27 01:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.27 01:54
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.26 16:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.26 16:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.22 07:01
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.22 07:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.22 07:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
The Forex Lab Gold Scalper
100 USD в месяц
13%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
3
96%
173
71%
19%
1.40
0.74
USD
12%
1:400
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

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