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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / The Forex Lab Gold Scalper
Anique Ahmed

The Forex Lab Gold Scalper

Anique Ahmed
Anique Ahmed

Anique Ahmed

0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2026 9%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:400
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
155
Profit Trades:
109 (70.32%)
Loss Trades:
46 (29.68%)
Best trade:
11.63 USD
Worst trade:
-41.83 USD
Gross Profit:
405.12 USD (341 642 pips)
Gross Loss:
-311.67 USD (271 822 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (43.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
43.16 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
20.46%
Max deposit load:
6.10%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
81
Avg holding time:
34 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.65
Long Trades:
151 (97.42%)
Short Trades:
4 (2.58%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
0.60 USD
Average Profit:
3.72 USD
Average Loss:
-6.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-143.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-143.50 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
9.34%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
143.50 USD (11.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.79% (143.50 USD)
By Equity:
11.25% (136.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 155
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 93
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 70K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.63 USD
Worst trade: -42 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -143.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real32" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.60 × 5
Exness-MT5Real2
7.63 × 8
Exness-MT5Real32
28.79 × 13223
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

The Forex Lab

Discipline. Consistency. Growth

Welcome to The Forex Lab, a professionally managed trading signal dedicated to delivering disciplined, consistent, and risk-conscious performance.

Our trading decisions are based on years of research, testing, market observation, and continuous refinement. The proprietary methodology behind this signal is confidential and represents the intellectual property of The Forex Lab.

Rather than chasing every market movement, our objective is to participate only in carefully selected opportunities that satisfy our internal quality standards.

Our Philosophy

Successful trading is not about taking more trades—it's about taking better trades.

The Forex Lab is built on the principles of patience, discipline, consistency, and capital preservation. Every position is managed according to predefined risk management rules with the long-term objective of sustainable portfolio growth.

What You Can Expect

• Professional trade management

• Strict risk management

• Disciplined execution

• Long-term growth mindset

• Continuous monitoring of market conditions

• Transparent and verified MQL5 performance statistics

Our Commitment

We believe that protecting capital is just as important as generating returns. Every trading decision is made with a focus on balancing opportunity and risk.

No unrealistic promises.
No martingale marketing.
No guaranteed profits.

Only disciplined execution backed by experience and continuous improvement.

Risk Disclosure

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please trade responsibly and invest only what you can afford to risk.

Thank you for choosing The Forex Lab.

Where Discipline Drives Results.

No reviews
2026.07.28 14:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.28 13:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.27 15:57
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.27 15:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 14:57
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.27 14:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 13:57
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.27 13:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 10:57
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.27 04:55
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.27 01:54
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.27 01:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.27 01:54
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.26 16:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.26 16:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.22 07:01
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.22 07:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.22 07:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
The Forex Lab Gold Scalper
100 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
2
96%
155
70%
20%
1.29
0.60
USD
12%
1:400
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.