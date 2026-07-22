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信号 / MetaTrader 5 / The Forex Lab Gold Scalper
Anique Ahmed

The Forex Lab Gold Scalper

Anique Ahmed
Anique Ahmed

Anique Ahmed

0条评论
可靠性
3
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 100 USD per 
增长自 2026 16%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:400
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
197
盈利交易:
139 (70.55%)
亏损交易:
58 (29.44%)
最好交易:
11.73 USD
最差交易:
-41.83 USD
毛利:
509.68 USD (431 770 pips)
毛利亏损:
-353.50 USD (313 647 pips)
最大连续赢利:
12 (43.16 USD)
最大连续盈利:
43.16 USD (12)
夏普比率:
0.13
交易活动:
17.89%
最大入金加载:
6.10%
最近交易:
1 几小时前
每周交易:
75
平均持有时间:
29 分钟
采收率:
1.09
长期交易:
191 (96.95%)
短期交易:
6 (3.05%)
利润因子:
1.44
预期回报:
0.79 USD
平均利润:
3.67 USD
平均损失:
-6.09 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-143.50 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-143.50 USD (4)
每月增长:
15.62%
算法交易:
94%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
143.50 USD (11.79%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
11.79% (143.50 USD)
净值:
11.25% (136.86 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 197
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 156
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 118K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +11.73 USD
最差交易: -42 USD
最大连续赢利: 12
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +43.16 USD
最大连续亏损: -143.50 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real32 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.60 × 5
Exness-MT5Real2
7.63 × 8
Exness-MT5Real32
28.79 × 13223
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

The Forex Lab

Discipline. Consistency. Growth

Welcome to The Forex Lab, a professionally managed trading signal dedicated to delivering disciplined, consistent, and risk-conscious performance.

Our trading decisions are based on years of research, testing, market observation, and continuous refinement. The proprietary methodology behind this signal is confidential and represents the intellectual property of The Forex Lab.

Rather than chasing every market movement, our objective is to participate only in carefully selected opportunities that satisfy our internal quality standards.

Our Philosophy

Successful trading is not about taking more trades—it's about taking better trades.

The Forex Lab is built on the principles of patience, discipline, consistency, and capital preservation. Every position is managed according to predefined risk management rules with the long-term objective of sustainable portfolio growth.

What You Can Expect

• Professional trade management

• Strict risk management

• Disciplined execution

• Long-term growth mindset

• Continuous monitoring of market conditions

• Transparent and verified MQL5 performance statistics

Our Commitment

We believe that protecting capital is just as important as generating returns. Every trading decision is made with a focus on balancing opportunity and risk.

No unrealistic promises.
No martingale marketing.
No guaranteed profits.

Only disciplined execution backed by experience and continuous improvement.

Risk Disclosure

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please trade responsibly and invest only what you can afford to risk.

Thank you for choosing The Forex Lab.

Where Discipline Drives Results.

没有评论
2026.07.28 14:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.28 13:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.27 15:57
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.27 15:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 14:57
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.27 14:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 13:57
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.27 13:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 10:57
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.27 04:55
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.27 01:54
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.27 01:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.27 01:54
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.26 16:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.26 16:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.22 07:01
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.22 07:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.22 07:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
The Forex Lab Gold Scalper
每月100 USD
16%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
3
94%
197
70%
18%
1.44
0.79
USD
12%
1:400
复制

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