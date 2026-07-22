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Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Impulse Live Signal Low Risk
Simon Reeves

Impulse Live Signal Low Risk

Simon Reeves
Simon Reeves

Simon Reeves

5 (27)
With over ten years of experience in financial markets I bring institutional-level risk management principles to retail algorithmic trading.
My Trading Philosophy:
Risk management comes first, profits follow
Thorough backtesting and forward testing before deployment
4 продукта 5 сигналов
0 отзывов
Надежность
3 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 99 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 8%
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
94
Прибыльных трейдов:
64 (68.08%)
Убыточных трейдов:
30 (31.91%)
Лучший трейд:
22.65 USD
Худший трейд:
-14.15 USD
Общая прибыль:
338.42 USD (34 529 pips)
Общий убыток:
-112.62 USD (11 006 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
8 (24.13 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
28.59 USD (2)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.40
Торговая активность:
7.78%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
2.34%
Последний трейд:
13 минут
Трейдов в неделю:
53
Ср. время удержания:
1 час
Фактор восстановления:
9.13
Длинных трейдов:
65 (69.15%)
Коротких трейдов:
29 (30.85%)
Профит фактор:
3.00
Мат. ожидание:
2.40 USD
Средняя прибыль:
5.29 USD
Средний убыток:
-3.75 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-24.72 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-24.72 USD (3)
Прирост в месяц:
7.53%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
24.72 USD (0.78%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.76% (24.12 USD)
По эквити:
6.08% (192.63 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 94
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD+ 226
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD+ 24K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +22.65 USD
Худший трейд: -14 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 2
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +24.13 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -24.72 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Impulse EA — six-strategy XAUUSD momentum system. Conservative configuration.

This account runs Impulse in its low-risk lot sizing configuration. It is the setup I recommend to most buyers and the one the default set file ships with.

Impulse combines six independently developed momentum strategies into a unified grid framework, with per-strategy entry vetoes designed to keep the system out of the conditions that historically produced the worst grid events.

If you want to see what the same EA does when run aggressively, my Impulse High Risk signal is on the same profile — the difference between the two is the entire argument for running this one conservatively.

The full EA is available on the MQL5 Market — https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179349

Simon Reeves / Starpoint Trading


Нет отзывов
2026.08.05 18:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 02:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 15:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.29 15:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.27 12:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.22 17:07
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.22 04:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.22 04:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.22 04:59
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.22 00:57
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.22 00:57
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.22 00:57
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.22 00:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.22 00:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Impulse Live Signal Low Risk
99 USD в месяц
8%
0
0
USD
3.2K
USD
3
100%
94
68%
8%
3.00
2.40
USD
6%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.