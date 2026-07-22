- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|94
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD+
|226
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD+
|24K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
Impulse EA — six-strategy XAUUSD momentum system. Conservative configuration.
This account runs Impulse in its low-risk lot sizing configuration. It is the setup I recommend to most buyers and the one the default set file ships with.
Impulse combines six independently developed momentum strategies into a unified grid framework, with per-strategy entry vetoes designed to keep the system out of the conditions that historically produced the worst grid events.
If you want to see what the same EA does when run aggressively, my Impulse High Risk signal is on the same profile — the difference between the two is the entire argument for running this one conservatively.
The full EA is available on the MQL5 Market — https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179349
Simon Reeves / Starpoint Trading
USD
USD
USD