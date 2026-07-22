- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|110
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD+
|250
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD+
|26K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Impulse EA — six-strategy XAUUSD momentum system. Conservative configuration.
This account runs Impulse in its low-risk lot sizing configuration. It is the setup I recommend to most buyers and the one the default set file ships with.
Impulse combines six independently developed momentum strategies into a unified grid framework, with per-strategy entry vetoes designed to keep the system out of the conditions that historically produced the worst grid events.
If you want to see what the same EA does when run aggressively, my Impulse High Risk signal is on the same profile — the difference between the two is the entire argument for running this one conservatively.
The full EA is available on the MQL5 Market — https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179349
Simon Reeves / Starpoint Trading
USD
USD
USD