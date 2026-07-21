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Benjamin Alexander De Rijk

Trade the Chart EA

Benjamin Alexander De Rijk
Benjamin Alexander De Rijk

Benjamin Alexander De Rijk

2 темы
0 отзывов
3 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 -4%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
37
Прибыльных трейдов:
8 (21.62%)
Убыточных трейдов:
29 (78.38%)
Лучший трейд:
81.68 AUD
Худший трейд:
-46.73 AUD
Общая прибыль:
447.61 AUD (803 507 pips)
Общий убыток:
-559.09 AUD (963 398 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
5 (319.81 AUD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
319.81 AUD (5)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.09
Торговая активность:
57.72%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
2.97%
Последний трейд:
2 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
20
Ср. время удержания:
10 часов
Фактор восстановления:
-0.24
Длинных трейдов:
18 (48.65%)
Коротких трейдов:
19 (51.35%)
Профит фактор:
0.80
Мат. ожидание:
-3.01 AUD
Средняя прибыль:
55.95 AUD
Средний убыток:
-19.28 AUD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
21 (-464.54 AUD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-464.54 AUD (21)
Прирост в месяц:
-3.70%
Алготрейдинг:
97%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
125.39 AUD
Максимальная:
464.54 AUD (16.36%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
15.65% (464.54 AUD)
По эквити:
2.71% (73.48 AUD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
BTCUSD 37
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
BTCUSD -85
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
BTCUSD -160K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +81.68 AUD
Худший трейд: -47 AUD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 5
Макс. серия проигрышей: 21
Макс. прибыль в серии: +319.81 AUD
Макс. убыток в серии: -464.54 AUD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "BlackBullMarkets-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.41 × 58
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика


🚀 Bitcoin Hybrid Dual-Engine Signal Service



Designed exclusively for Bitcoin, this fully automated strategy combines two independent trading engines working together to capture momentum while actively managing risk.



✅ Bitcoin Only



Built and optimized specifically for BTC market behaviour rather than using a one-size-fits-all approach.



🤖 Fully Automated



No manual trading required. Once set up, the system handles entries, exits and trade management automatically.



⚡ Dual-Engine Technology



Two separate strategies work together:


  • Adaptive Engine – reacts quickly to changing momentum and market conditions.
  • Persistent Trend Engine – stays with stronger trends and avoids premature exits.



This combination helps capture opportunities across different market environments.



🛡 Intelligent Risk Management



The system incorporates multiple layers of protection:


  • Dynamic take-profit targets based on volatility and trend strength.
  • Market condition filters to avoid low-quality setups.
  • Signal confirmation to reduce false entries.
  • Hedging capability during certain market conditions to help reduce drawdowns and smooth equity fluctuations.
  • Emergency stop protection on all positions.




📈 Built for Consistency



Rather than chasing every move, the strategy focuses on high-quality opportunities by filtering out excessive volatility, overextended price action and unfavourable market conditions.



💰 Recommended Starting Balance



$1,000 USD minimum


Position sizes automatically scale as account equity grows, allowing the strategy to adapt naturally over time.



🔹 Key Features



✔ Bitcoin-only optimization

✔ Fully automated execution

✔ Dual-engine trend detection system

✔ Dynamic profit targets

✔ Hedging capability during specific market conditions

✔ Smart market filters

✔ Automatic position sizing

✔ No emotional decision making

✔ Designed for long-term consistency


Trade smarter. Stay disciplined. Let the system do the work.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.08 05:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.28 03:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.28 02:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.23 22:27
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.23 22:27
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.21 22:55
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.21 22:55
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.21 22:55
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.21 22:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.21 22:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Trade the Chart EA
30 USD в месяц
-4%
0
0
USD
2.7K
AUD
3
97%
37
21%
58%
0.80
-3.01
AUD
16%
1:500
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