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Benjamin Alexander De Rijk

Trade the Chart EA

Benjamin Alexander De Rijk
Benjamin Alexander De Rijk

Benjamin Alexander De Rijk

2 主题
0条评论
3
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 -8%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
43
盈利交易:
8 (18.60%)
亏损交易:
35 (81.40%)
最好交易:
81.68 AUD
最差交易:
-46.73 AUD
毛利:
447.61 AUD (803 507 pips)
毛利亏损:
-668.30 AUD (1 156 482 pips)
最大连续赢利:
5 (319.81 AUD)
最大连续盈利:
319.81 AUD (5)
夏普比率:
-0.17
交易活动:
50.90%
最大入金加载:
2.97%
最近交易:
16 几小时前
每周交易:
14
平均持有时间:
9 小时
采收率:
-0.39
长期交易:
24 (55.81%)
短期交易:
19 (44.19%)
利润因子:
0.67
预期回报:
-5.13 AUD
平均利润:
55.95 AUD
平均损失:
-19.09 AUD
最大连续失误:
21 (-464.54 AUD)
最大连续亏损:
-464.54 AUD (21)
每月增长:
-7.66%
算法交易:
97%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
220.69 AUD
最大值:
559.84 AUD (19.72%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
18.69% (559.84 AUD)
净值:
2.71% (73.48 AUD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 43
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
BTCUSD -168
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
BTCUSD -353K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +81.68 AUD
最差交易: -47 AUD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 21
最大连续盈利: +319.81 AUD
最大连续亏损: -464.54 AUD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 BlackBullMarkets-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.41 × 58
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册


🚀 Bitcoin Hybrid Dual-Engine Signal Service



Designed exclusively for Bitcoin, this fully automated strategy combines two independent trading engines working together to capture momentum while actively managing risk.



✅ Bitcoin Only



Built and optimized specifically for BTC market behaviour rather than using a one-size-fits-all approach.



🤖 Fully Automated



No manual trading required. Once set up, the system handles entries, exits and trade management automatically.



⚡ Dual-Engine Technology



Two separate strategies work together:


  • Adaptive Engine – reacts quickly to changing momentum and market conditions.
  • Persistent Trend Engine – stays with stronger trends and avoids premature exits.



This combination helps capture opportunities across different market environments.



🛡 Intelligent Risk Management



The system incorporates multiple layers of protection:


  • Dynamic take-profit targets based on volatility and trend strength.
  • Market condition filters to avoid low-quality setups.
  • Signal confirmation to reduce false entries.
  • Hedging capability during certain market conditions to help reduce drawdowns and smooth equity fluctuations.
  • Emergency stop protection on all positions.




📈 Built for Consistency



Rather than chasing every move, the strategy focuses on high-quality opportunities by filtering out excessive volatility, overextended price action and unfavourable market conditions.



💰 Recommended Starting Balance



$1,000 USD minimum


Position sizes automatically scale as account equity grows, allowing the strategy to adapt naturally over time.



🔹 Key Features



✔ Bitcoin-only optimization

✔ Fully automated execution

✔ Dual-engine trend detection system

✔ Dynamic profit targets

✔ Hedging capability during specific market conditions

✔ Smart market filters

✔ Automatic position sizing

✔ No emotional decision making

✔ Designed for long-term consistency


Trade smarter. Stay disciplined. Let the system do the work.


没有评论
2026.08.08 05:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.28 03:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.28 02:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.23 22:27
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.23 22:27
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.21 22:55
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.21 22:55
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.21 22:55
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.21 22:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.21 22:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Trade the Chart EA
每月30 USD
-8%
0
0
USD
2.6K
AUD
3
97%
43
18%
51%
0.66
-5.13
AUD
19%
1:500
复制

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