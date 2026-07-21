SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Trade the Chart EA
Benjamin Alexander De Rijk

Trade the Chart EA

Benjamin Alexander De Rijk
Benjamin Alexander De Rijk

Benjamin Alexander De Rijk

2 topics
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -3%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
31
Profit Trades:
7 (22.58%)
Loss Trades:
24 (77.42%)
Best trade:
81.68 AUD
Worst trade:
-46.73 AUD
Gross Profit:
401.20 AUD (713 212 pips)
Gross Loss:
-505.66 AUD (874 541 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (319.81 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
319.81 AUD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
55.34%
Max deposit load:
2.97%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.22
Long Trades:
14 (45.16%)
Short Trades:
17 (54.84%)
Profit Factor:
0.79
Expected Payoff:
-3.37 AUD
Average Profit:
57.31 AUD
Average Loss:
-21.07 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-464.54 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-464.54 AUD (21)
Monthly growth:
-3.45%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
125.39 AUD
Maximal:
464.54 AUD (16.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.65% (464.54 AUD)
By Equity:
2.71% (73.48 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -80
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -161K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +81.68 AUD
Worst trade: -47 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +319.81 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -464.54 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.41 × 58
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register


🚀 Bitcoin Hybrid Dual-Engine Signal Service



Designed exclusively for Bitcoin, this fully automated strategy combines two independent trading engines working together to capture momentum while actively managing risk.



✅ Bitcoin Only



Built and optimized specifically for BTC market behaviour rather than using a one-size-fits-all approach.



🤖 Fully Automated



No manual trading required. Once set up, the system handles entries, exits and trade management automatically.



⚡ Dual-Engine Technology



Two separate strategies work together:


  • Adaptive Engine – reacts quickly to changing momentum and market conditions.
  • Persistent Trend Engine – stays with stronger trends and avoids premature exits.



This combination helps capture opportunities across different market environments.



🛡 Intelligent Risk Management



The system incorporates multiple layers of protection:


  • Dynamic take-profit targets based on volatility and trend strength.
  • Market condition filters to avoid low-quality setups.
  • Signal confirmation to reduce false entries.
  • Hedging capability during certain market conditions to help reduce drawdowns and smooth equity fluctuations.
  • Emergency stop protection on all positions.




📈 Built for Consistency



Rather than chasing every move, the strategy focuses on high-quality opportunities by filtering out excessive volatility, overextended price action and unfavourable market conditions.



💰 Recommended Starting Balance



$1,000 USD minimum


Position sizes automatically scale as account equity grows, allowing the strategy to adapt naturally over time.



🔹 Key Features



✔ Bitcoin-only optimization

✔ Fully automated execution

✔ Dual-engine trend detection system

✔ Dynamic profit targets

✔ Hedging capability during specific market conditions

✔ Smart market filters

✔ Automatic position sizing

✔ No emotional decision making

✔ Designed for long-term consistency


Trade smarter. Stay disciplined. Let the system do the work.


No reviews
2026.08.08 05:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.28 03:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.28 02:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.23 22:27
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.23 22:27
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.21 22:55
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.21 22:55
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.21 22:55
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.21 22:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.21 22:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trade the Chart EA
30 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
2.7K
AUD
3
96%
31
22%
55%
0.79
-3.37
AUD
16%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.