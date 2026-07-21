- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|31
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-80
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-161K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
🚀 Bitcoin Hybrid Dual-Engine Signal Service
Designed exclusively for Bitcoin, this fully automated strategy combines two independent trading engines working together to capture momentum while actively managing risk.
✅ Bitcoin Only
Built and optimized specifically for BTC market behaviour rather than using a one-size-fits-all approach.
🤖 Fully Automated
No manual trading required. Once set up, the system handles entries, exits and trade management automatically.
⚡ Dual-Engine Technology
Two separate strategies work together:
- Adaptive Engine – reacts quickly to changing momentum and market conditions.
- Persistent Trend Engine – stays with stronger trends and avoids premature exits.
This combination helps capture opportunities across different market environments.
🛡 Intelligent Risk Management
The system incorporates multiple layers of protection:
- Dynamic take-profit targets based on volatility and trend strength.
- Market condition filters to avoid low-quality setups.
- Signal confirmation to reduce false entries.
- Hedging capability during certain market conditions to help reduce drawdowns and smooth equity fluctuations.
- Emergency stop protection on all positions.
📈 Built for Consistency
Rather than chasing every move, the strategy focuses on high-quality opportunities by filtering out excessive volatility, overextended price action and unfavourable market conditions.
💰 Recommended Starting Balance
$1,000 USD minimum
Position sizes automatically scale as account equity grows, allowing the strategy to adapt naturally over time.
🔹 Key Features
✔ Bitcoin-only optimization
✔ Fully automated execution
✔ Dual-engine trend detection system
✔ Dynamic profit targets
✔ Hedging capability during specific market conditions
✔ Smart market filters
✔ Automatic position sizing
✔ No emotional decision making
✔ Designed for long-term consistency
Trade smarter. Stay disciplined. Let the system do the work.
USD
AUD
AUD