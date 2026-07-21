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Plamen Plukchiev

Next Level Trading Strategy

Plamen Plukchiev
Plamen Plukchiev

Plamen Plukchiev

0 отзывов
Надежность
3 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 40%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
115
Прибыльных трейдов:
80 (69.56%)
Убыточных трейдов:
35 (30.43%)
Лучший трейд:
53.38 USD
Худший трейд:
-89.20 USD
Общая прибыль:
813.84 USD (91 422 pips)
Общий убыток:
-507.74 USD (98 052 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
12 (206.07 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
206.07 USD (12)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.16
Торговая активность:
32.11%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
50.54%
Последний трейд:
10 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
49
Ср. время удержания:
4 часа
Фактор восстановления:
1.49
Длинных трейдов:
65 (56.52%)
Коротких трейдов:
50 (43.48%)
Профит фактор:
1.60
Мат. ожидание:
2.66 USD
Средняя прибыль:
10.17 USD
Средний убыток:
-14.51 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-9.14 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-156.00 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
39.54%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
157.83 USD
Максимальная:
205.38 USD (24.79%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
24.72% (204.84 USD)
По эквити:
16.39% (110.83 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSDp 55
GBPUSDp 37
BTCUSD 14
EURUSDp 9
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSDp 44
GBPUSDp 209
BTCUSD -10
EURUSDp 65
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSDp 11K
GBPUSDp 3K
BTCUSD -21K
EURUSDp 789
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +53.38 USD
Худший трейд: -89 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 12
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +206.07 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -9.14 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "BlackBullMarkets-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.41 × 58
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Professional Gold & Forex Copy Trading

Welcome to Next Level Trading, a professional copy trading service built on disciplined execution, sound risk management, and long-term consistency.

This is a fully automated MQL5 Copy Trading account. Every trade executed on the provider account is automatically copied to subscribers through the MQL5 Signals platform.

The primary focus is XAU/USD (Gold) and GBP/USD, with occasional opportunities on other major Forex pairs when market conditions align with the trading strategy.

Trading Approach

Next Level Trading follows a primarily discretionary trading approach, with the majority of positions opened and managed manually based on technical analysis and market conditions.

Trading decisions are based on:

• Multi-Timeframe Market Structure
• Price Action Analysis
• Support & Resistance
• Trend & Momentum Confirmation
• ATR (Average True Range)
• ADX & Directional Movement Analysis
• Market Context & Liquidity

In addition to manual trading, carefully selected automated strategies may occasionally be used under specific market conditions as part of the overall portfolio approach. Automated trading complements the discretionary strategy and represents only a portion of the account activity.

Trades are executed only when predefined criteria are met. If there is no quality setup, no trade is taken.


Markets Traded

Primary Markets

• XAU/USD (Gold)

• GBP/USD

Additional major Forex pairs may occasionally be traded when exceptional opportunities arise.


Trading Philosophy

Successful trading is built on discipline—not emotion.

At Next Level Trading, capital preservation comes before profit. Every trading decision is guided by patience, consistency, and proper risk management rather than the desire to be constantly in the market.

Some days may produce several trades, while others may produce none. The focus is always on high-quality opportunities rather than trading for the sake of activity.

The objective is simple: protect capital while pursuing consistent long-term growth.


Recommended Trading Conditions

For the closest trade replication, subscribers are encouraged to use:

• Minimum account balance: USD 1,000

• Broker leverage: Up to 1:500 (where available)

• A broker with trading conditions similar to the provider account

• AutoTrading enabled

• Sufficient free margin at all times

Differences in spreads, commissions, leverage, execution speed, account size, and broker conditions may affect individual results.


VPS Recommendation

For the most reliable copy trading experience, using a dedicated Forex VPS is highly recommended.

Next Level Trading operates using ForexVPS, providing a stable 24/7 trading environment with low latency and uninterrupted connectivity.

Using a VPS helps ensure:

• Continuous 24/7 connection

• Faster trade synchronization

• Lower execution latency

• More accurate trade replication

• Reduced risk of missed or delayed trades caused by internet or power interruptions

For optimal performance, a VPS located close to your broker’s trading servers is recommended.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, CFDs, and leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

By subscribing to this signal, subscribers acknowledge that all trading involves risk and remain fully responsible for their own account management, leverage selection, and investment decisions.

Only trade with capital you can afford to risk.
Нет отзывов
2026.07.27 15:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.22 15:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.22 14:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.21 22:55
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.21 22:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.21 22:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
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Баланс
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В плюсе
Активность
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Мат. ожидание
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Next Level Trading Strategy
30 USD в месяц
40%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
3
100%
115
69%
32%
1.60
2.66
USD
25%
1:500
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