- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Всего трейдов:
115
Прибыльных трейдов:
80 (69.56%)
Убыточных трейдов:
35 (30.43%)
Лучший трейд:
53.38 USD
Худший трейд:
-89.20 USD
Общая прибыль:
813.84 USD (91 422 pips)
Общий убыток:
-507.74 USD (98 052 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
12 (206.07 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
206.07 USD (12)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.16
Торговая активность:
32.11%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
50.54%
Последний трейд:
10 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
49
Ср. время удержания:
4 часа
Фактор восстановления:
1.49
Длинных трейдов:
65 (56.52%)
Коротких трейдов:
50 (43.48%)
Профит фактор:
1.60
Мат. ожидание:
2.66 USD
Средняя прибыль:
10.17 USD
Средний убыток:
-14.51 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-9.14 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-156.00 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
39.54%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
157.83 USD
Максимальная:
205.38 USD (24.79%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
24.72% (204.84 USD)
По эквити:
16.39% (110.83 USD)
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDp
|55
|GBPUSDp
|37
|BTCUSD
|14
|EURUSDp
|9
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSDp
|44
|GBPUSDp
|209
|BTCUSD
|-10
|EURUSDp
|65
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSDp
|11K
|GBPUSDp
|3K
|BTCUSD
|-21K
|EURUSDp
|789
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Лучший трейд: +53.38 USD
Худший трейд: -89 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 12
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +206.07 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -9.14 USD
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "BlackBullMarkets-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|2.41 × 58
Professional Gold & Forex Copy Trading
Welcome to Next Level Trading, a professional copy trading service built on disciplined execution, sound risk management, and long-term consistency.
This is a fully automated MQL5 Copy Trading account. Every trade executed on the provider account is automatically copied to subscribers through the MQL5 Signals platform.
The primary focus is XAU/USD (Gold) and GBP/USD, with occasional opportunities on other major Forex pairs when market conditions align with the trading strategy.
Trading Approach
Next Level Trading follows a primarily discretionary trading approach, with the majority of positions opened and managed manually based on technical analysis and market conditions.
Trading decisions are based on:
• Multi-Timeframe Market Structure
• Price Action Analysis
• Support & Resistance
• Trend & Momentum Confirmation
• ATR (Average True Range)
• ADX & Directional Movement Analysis
• Market Context & Liquidity
In addition to manual trading, carefully selected automated strategies may occasionally be used under specific market conditions as part of the overall portfolio approach. Automated trading complements the discretionary strategy and represents only a portion of the account activity.
Trades are executed only when predefined criteria are met. If there is no quality setup, no trade is taken.
Markets Traded
Primary Markets
• XAU/USD (Gold)
• GBP/USD
Additional major Forex pairs may occasionally be traded when exceptional opportunities arise.
Trading Philosophy
Successful trading is built on discipline—not emotion.
At Next Level Trading, capital preservation comes before profit. Every trading decision is guided by patience, consistency, and proper risk management rather than the desire to be constantly in the market.
Some days may produce several trades, while others may produce none. The focus is always on high-quality opportunities rather than trading for the sake of activity.
The objective is simple: protect capital while pursuing consistent long-term growth.
Recommended Trading Conditions
For the closest trade replication, subscribers are encouraged to use:
• Minimum account balance: USD 1,000
• Broker leverage: Up to 1:500 (where available)
• A broker with trading conditions similar to the provider account
• AutoTrading enabled
• Sufficient free margin at all times
Differences in spreads, commissions, leverage, execution speed, account size, and broker conditions may affect individual results.
VPS Recommendation
For the most reliable copy trading experience, using a dedicated Forex VPS is highly recommended.
Next Level Trading operates using ForexVPS, providing a stable 24/7 trading environment with low latency and uninterrupted connectivity.
Using a VPS helps ensure:
• Continuous 24/7 connection
• Faster trade synchronization
• Lower execution latency
• More accurate trade replication
• Reduced risk of missed or delayed trades caused by internet or power interruptions
For optimal performance, a VPS located close to your broker’s trading servers is recommended.
Risk Disclaimer
Trading Forex, CFDs, and leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
By subscribing to this signal, subscribers acknowledge that all trading involves risk and remain fully responsible for their own account management, leverage selection, and investment decisions.
Only trade with capital you can afford to risk.
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Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
30 USD в месяц
40%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
3
100%
115
69%
32%
1.60
2.66
USD
USD
25%
1:500