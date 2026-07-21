- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
97
Profit Trades:
67 (69.07%)
Loss Trades:
30 (30.93%)
Best trade:
53.38 USD
Worst trade:
-89.20 USD
Gross Profit:
732.66 USD (81 196 pips)
Gross Loss:
-469.32 USD (97 917 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (206.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
206.07 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
25.14%
Max deposit load:
47.14%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.28
Long Trades:
58 (59.79%)
Short Trades:
39 (40.21%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
2.71 USD
Average Profit:
10.94 USD
Average Loss:
-15.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-9.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-156.00 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
33.99%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
157.83 USD
Maximal:
205.38 USD (24.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.72% (204.84 USD)
By Equity:
16.39% (110.83 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDp
|46
|GBPUSDp
|30
|BTCUSD
|13
|EURUSDp
|8
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDp
|13
|GBPUSDp
|194
|BTCUSD
|-12
|EURUSDp
|70
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDp
|11K
|GBPUSDp
|2.9K
|BTCUSD
|-31K
|EURUSDp
|840
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +53.38 USD
Worst trade: -89 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +206.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.14 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Professional Gold & Forex Copy Trading
Welcome to Next Level Trading, a professional copy trading service built on disciplined execution, sound risk management, and long-term consistency.
This is a fully automated MQL5 Copy Trading account. Every trade executed on the provider account is automatically copied to subscribers through the MQL5 Signals platform.
The primary focus is XAU/USD (Gold) and GBP/USD, with occasional opportunities on other major Forex pairs when market conditions align with the trading strategy.
Trading Approach
Next Level Trading follows a primarily discretionary trading approach, with the majority of positions opened and managed manually based on technical analysis and market conditions.
Trading decisions are based on:
• Multi-Timeframe Market Structure
• Price Action Analysis
• Support & Resistance
• Trend & Momentum Confirmation
• ATR (Average True Range)
• ADX & Directional Movement Analysis
• Market Context & Liquidity
In addition to manual trading, carefully selected automated strategies may occasionally be used under specific market conditions as part of the overall portfolio approach. Automated trading complements the discretionary strategy and represents only a portion of the account activity.
Trades are executed only when predefined criteria are met. If there is no quality setup, no trade is taken.
Markets Traded
Primary Markets
• XAU/USD (Gold)
• GBP/USD
Additional major Forex pairs may occasionally be traded when exceptional opportunities arise.
Trading Philosophy
Successful trading is built on discipline—not emotion.
At Next Level Trading, capital preservation comes before profit. Every trading decision is guided by patience, consistency, and proper risk management rather than the desire to be constantly in the market.
Some days may produce several trades, while others may produce none. The focus is always on high-quality opportunities rather than trading for the sake of activity.
The objective is simple: protect capital while pursuing consistent long-term growth.
Recommended Trading Conditions
For the closest trade replication, subscribers are encouraged to use:
• Minimum account balance: USD 1,000
• Broker leverage: Up to 1:500 (where available)
• A broker with trading conditions similar to the provider account
• AutoTrading enabled
• Sufficient free margin at all times
Differences in spreads, commissions, leverage, execution speed, account size, and broker conditions may affect individual results.
VPS Recommendation
For the most reliable copy trading experience, using a dedicated Forex VPS is highly recommended.
Next Level Trading operates using ForexVPS, providing a stable 24/7 trading environment with low latency and uninterrupted connectivity.
Using a VPS helps ensure:
• Continuous 24/7 connection
• Faster trade synchronization
• Lower execution latency
• More accurate trade replication
• Reduced risk of missed or delayed trades caused by internet or power interruptions
For optimal performance, a VPS located close to your broker’s trading servers is recommended.
Risk Disclaimer
Trading Forex, CFDs, and leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
By subscribing to this signal, subscribers acknowledge that all trading involves risk and remain fully responsible for their own account management, leverage selection, and investment decisions.
Only trade with capital you can afford to risk.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
34%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
3
100%
97
69%
25%
1.56
2.71
USD
USD
25%
1:500