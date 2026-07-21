- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
151
盈利交易:
99 (65.56%)
亏损交易:
52 (34.44%)
最好交易:
55.89 USD
最差交易:
-89.20 USD
毛利:
1 000.73 USD (95 799 pips)
毛利亏损:
-700.17 USD (104 550 pips)
最大连续赢利:
12 (206.07 USD)
最大连续盈利:
206.07 USD (12)
夏普比率:
0.14
交易活动:
34.23%
最大入金加载:
50.54%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
63
平均持有时间:
6 小时
采收率:
1.46
长期交易:
73 (48.34%)
短期交易:
78 (51.66%)
利润因子:
1.43
预期回报:
1.99 USD
平均利润:
10.11 USD
平均损失:
-13.46 USD
最大连续失误:
7 (-48.79 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-156.00 USD (2)
每月增长:
38.48%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
157.83 USD
最大值:
205.38 USD (24.79%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
24.72% (204.84 USD)
净值:
17.02% (183.60 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDp
|76
|GBPUSDp
|49
|BTCUSD
|14
|EURUSDp
|12
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSDp
|86
|GBPUSDp
|146
|BTCUSD
|-10
|EURUSDp
|78
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSDp
|9.6K
|GBPUSDp
|2.2K
|BTCUSD
|-21K
|EURUSDp
|943
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +55.89 USD
最差交易: -89 USD
最大连续赢利: 12
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +206.07 USD
最大连续亏损: -48.79 USD
Professional Gold & Forex Copy Trading
Welcome to Next Level Trading, a professional copy trading service built on disciplined execution, sound risk management, and long-term consistency.
This is a fully automated MQL5 Copy Trading account. Every trade executed on the provider account is automatically copied to subscribers through the MQL5 Signals platform.
The primary focus is XAU/USD (Gold) and GBP/USD, with occasional opportunities on other major Forex pairs when market conditions align with the trading strategy.
Trading Approach
Next Level Trading follows a primarily discretionary trading approach, with the majority of positions opened and managed manually based on technical analysis and market conditions.
Trading decisions are based on:
• Multi-Timeframe Market Structure
• Price Action Analysis
• Support & Resistance
• Trend & Momentum Confirmation
• ATR (Average True Range)
• ADX & Directional Movement Analysis
• Market Context & Liquidity
In addition to manual trading, carefully selected automated strategies may occasionally be used under specific market conditions as part of the overall portfolio approach. Automated trading complements the discretionary strategy and represents only a portion of the account activity.
Trades are executed only when predefined criteria are met. If there is no quality setup, no trade is taken.
Markets Traded
Primary Markets
• XAU/USD (Gold)
• GBP/USD
Additional major Forex pairs may occasionally be traded when exceptional opportunities arise.
Trading Philosophy
Successful trading is built on discipline—not emotion.
At Next Level Trading, capital preservation comes before profit. Every trading decision is guided by patience, consistency, and proper risk management rather than the desire to be constantly in the market.
Some days may produce several trades, while others may produce none. The focus is always on high-quality opportunities rather than trading for the sake of activity.
The objective is simple: protect capital while pursuing consistent long-term growth.
Recommended Trading Conditions
For the closest trade replication, subscribers are encouraged to use:
• Minimum account balance: USD 1,000
• Broker leverage: Up to 1:500 (where available)
• A broker with trading conditions similar to the provider account
• AutoTrading enabled
• Sufficient free margin at all times
Differences in spreads, commissions, leverage, execution speed, account size, and broker conditions may affect individual results.
VPS Recommendation
For the most reliable copy trading experience, using a dedicated Forex VPS is highly recommended.
Next Level Trading operates using ForexVPS, providing a stable 24/7 trading environment with low latency and uninterrupted connectivity.
Using a VPS helps ensure:
• Continuous 24/7 connection
• Faster trade synchronization
• Lower execution latency
• More accurate trade replication
• Reduced risk of missed or delayed trades caused by internet or power interruptions
For optimal performance, a VPS located close to your broker’s trading servers is recommended.
Risk Disclaimer
Trading Forex, CFDs, and leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
By subscribing to this signal, subscribers acknowledge that all trading involves risk and remain fully responsible for their own account management, leverage selection, and investment decisions.
Only trade with capital you can afford to risk.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
38%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
4
100%
151
65%
34%
1.42
1.99
USD
USD
25%
1:500