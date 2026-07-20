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Alexandru Craciun

Quantitative Macro

Alexandru Craciun
Alexandru Craciun

Alexandru Craciun

0 отзывов
Надежность
4 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 13%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
27
Прибыльных трейдов:
27 (100.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Лучший трейд:
0.58 USD
Худший трейд:
0.00 USD
Общая прибыль:
5.62 USD (4 807 pips)
Общий убыток:
-0.10 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей:
27 (5.62 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
5.62 USD (27)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
1.30
Торговая активность:
32.12%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
19.84%
Последний трейд:
10 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
9
Ср. время удержания:
11 часов
Фактор восстановления:
276.00
Длинных трейдов:
26 (96.30%)
Коротких трейдов:
1 (3.70%)
Профит фактор:
56.20
Мат. ожидание:
0.21 USD
Средняя прибыль:
0.21 USD
Средний убыток:
0.00 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
0 (0.00 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
0.00 USD (0)
Прирост в месяц:
13.44%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
0.02 USD (0.14%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
По эквити:
4.29% (1.23 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
.US500Cash 20
NEM 5
.USTECHCash 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
.US500Cash 3
NEM 1
.USTECHCash 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
.US500Cash 3.6K
NEM 119
.USTECHCash 1.1K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +0.58 USD
Худший трейд: -0 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 27
Макс. серия проигрышей: 0
Макс. прибыль в серии: +5.62 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -0.00 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "RoboForex-ECN" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

RoboForex-ECN
0.83 × 6
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Quantitative Macro & Sector Rotation System

Overview This signal executes a sophisticated, long-term macro strategy driven by systematic market breadth analysis and structural sector rotation. Designed for capital preservation and high-conviction asset accumulation, the system filters out daily market noise to capture major cyclical trends using institutional-grade data parameters.

Macro Strategy & Core Mechanics

  • Systematic Sector Rotation: The core engine monitors market breadth across key economic sectors, programmatically shifting exposure into high-quality, resilient assets with strong fundamentals and consecutive growth metrics.

  • Macro Indicator Filtering: The algorithm leverages historical data models—including structural pattern analyses derived from major historical corrections like the dot-com era and the 2008 financial crisis—to monitor news sentiment trends and macro indicators prior to cyclical market drawdowns.

  • Technical Entry Anchors: Structural entries are confirmed via higher-timeframe price action, focusing heavily on weekly engulfing patterns to align trades with institutional capital flows.

  • Dynamic Margin of Safety: The strategy avoids over-leveraged scaling. Every layer of capital deployment is constrained by a strict mathematical risk module, maximizing the margin of safety while building long-term exposure during market corrections.

Risk Architecture

  • Zero High-Frequency Scalping: Positions are held across macro cycles, prioritizing high-probability distribution phases over erratic intraday fluctuations.

  • Custom Drawdown Defense: The system runs a specialized position-sizing module designed specifically to respect strict platform and equity drawdown limits, protecting the master account and all connected copy-traders.

Subscriber Setup Recommendations

  • Account Environment: A Hedging account is strictly required.

  • Execution Efficiency: An ECN or raw-spread account format is highly recommended to minimize execution slippage and perfectly mimic the signal's structural performance.

  • Holding Costs: Given the macro time horizon of the trades, utilizing a swap-free account architecture is highly recommended to eliminate overnight financing friction during accumulation phases.


Нет отзывов
2026.07.24 16:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.21 10:20
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.20 19:10
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.20 19:10
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.20 19:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.20 19:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Quantitative Macro
30 USD в месяц
13%
0
0
USD
31
USD
4
0%
27
100%
32%
56.20
0.21
USD
4%
1:300
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

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