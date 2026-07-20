- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|.US500Cash
|22
|NEM
|5
|.USTECHCash
|2
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|.US500Cash
|3
|NEM
|1
|.USTECHCash
|1
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|.US500Cash
|3.7K
|NEM
|119
|.USTECHCash
|1.1K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
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Quantitative Macro & Sector Rotation System
Overview This signal executes a sophisticated, long-term macro strategy driven by systematic market breadth analysis and structural sector rotation. Designed for capital preservation and high-conviction asset accumulation, the system filters out daily market noise to capture major cyclical trends using institutional-grade data parameters.
Macro Strategy & Core Mechanics
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Systematic Sector Rotation: The core engine monitors market breadth across key economic sectors, programmatically shifting exposure into high-quality, resilient assets with strong fundamentals and consecutive growth metrics.
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Macro Indicator Filtering: The algorithm leverages historical data models—including structural pattern analyses derived from major historical corrections like the dot-com era and the 2008 financial crisis—to monitor news sentiment trends and macro indicators prior to cyclical market drawdowns.
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Technical Entry Anchors: Structural entries are confirmed via higher-timeframe price action, focusing heavily on weekly engulfing patterns to align trades with institutional capital flows.
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Dynamic Margin of Safety: The strategy avoids over-leveraged scaling. Every layer of capital deployment is constrained by a strict mathematical risk module, maximizing the margin of safety while building long-term exposure during market corrections.
Risk Architecture
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Zero High-Frequency Scalping: Positions are held across macro cycles, prioritizing high-probability distribution phases over erratic intraday fluctuations.
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Custom Drawdown Defense: The system runs a specialized position-sizing module designed specifically to respect strict platform and equity drawdown limits, protecting the master account and all connected copy-traders.
Subscriber Setup Recommendations
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Account Environment: A Hedging account is strictly required.
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Execution Efficiency: An ECN or raw-spread account format is highly recommended to minimize execution slippage and perfectly mimic the signal's structural performance.
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Holding Costs: Given the macro time horizon of the trades, utilizing a swap-free account architecture is highly recommended to eliminate overnight financing friction during accumulation phases.
USD
USD
USD