Overview This signal executes a sophisticated, long-term macro strategy driven by systematic market breadth analysis and structural sector rotation. Designed for capital preservation and high-conviction asset accumulation, the system filters out daily market noise to capture major cyclical trends using institutional-grade data parameters.

Macro Strategy & Core Mechanics

Systematic Sector Rotation: The core engine monitors market breadth across key economic sectors, programmatically shifting exposure into high-quality, resilient assets with strong fundamentals and consecutive growth metrics.

Macro Indicator Filtering: The algorithm leverages historical data models—including structural pattern analyses derived from major historical corrections like the dot-com era and the 2008 financial crisis—to monitor news sentiment trends and macro indicators prior to cyclical market drawdowns.

Technical Entry Anchors: Structural entries are confirmed via higher-timeframe price action, focusing heavily on weekly engulfing patterns to align trades with institutional capital flows.