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Alexandru Craciun

Quantitative Macro

Alexandru Craciun
Alexandru Craciun

Alexandru Craciun

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可靠性
4
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 14%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
29
盈利交易:
29 (100.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
0.58 USD
最差交易:
0.00 USD
毛利:
5.70 USD (4 903 pips)
毛利亏损:
-0.12 USD
最大连续赢利:
29 (5.70 USD)
最大连续盈利:
5.70 USD (29)
夏普比率:
1.22
交易活动:
33.24%
最大入金加载:
20.73%
最近交易:
13 几小时前
每周交易:
11
平均持有时间:
11 小时
采收率:
279.00
长期交易:
28 (96.55%)
短期交易:
1 (3.45%)
利润因子:
47.50
预期回报:
0.20 USD
平均利润:
0.20 USD
平均损失:
0.00 USD
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 USD (0)
每月增长:
13.74%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
0.02 USD (0.14%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
-0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
5.82% (1.78 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
.US500Cash 22
NEM 5
.USTECHCash 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
.US500Cash 3
NEM 1
.USTECHCash 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
.US500Cash 3.7K
NEM 119
.USTECHCash 1.1K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +0.58 USD
最差交易: -0 USD
最大连续赢利: 29
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +5.70 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.00 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

RoboForex-ECN
0.83 × 6
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Quantitative Macro & Sector Rotation System

Overview This signal executes a sophisticated, long-term macro strategy driven by systematic market breadth analysis and structural sector rotation. Designed for capital preservation and high-conviction asset accumulation, the system filters out daily market noise to capture major cyclical trends using institutional-grade data parameters.

Macro Strategy & Core Mechanics

  • Systematic Sector Rotation: The core engine monitors market breadth across key economic sectors, programmatically shifting exposure into high-quality, resilient assets with strong fundamentals and consecutive growth metrics.

  • Macro Indicator Filtering: The algorithm leverages historical data models—including structural pattern analyses derived from major historical corrections like the dot-com era and the 2008 financial crisis—to monitor news sentiment trends and macro indicators prior to cyclical market drawdowns.

  • Technical Entry Anchors: Structural entries are confirmed via higher-timeframe price action, focusing heavily on weekly engulfing patterns to align trades with institutional capital flows.

  • Dynamic Margin of Safety: The strategy avoids over-leveraged scaling. Every layer of capital deployment is constrained by a strict mathematical risk module, maximizing the margin of safety while building long-term exposure during market corrections.

Risk Architecture

  • Zero High-Frequency Scalping: Positions are held across macro cycles, prioritizing high-probability distribution phases over erratic intraday fluctuations.

  • Custom Drawdown Defense: The system runs a specialized position-sizing module designed specifically to respect strict platform and equity drawdown limits, protecting the master account and all connected copy-traders.

Subscriber Setup Recommendations

  • Account Environment: A Hedging account is strictly required.

  • Execution Efficiency: An ECN or raw-spread account format is highly recommended to minimize execution slippage and perfectly mimic the signal's structural performance.

  • Holding Costs: Given the macro time horizon of the trades, utilizing a swap-free account architecture is highly recommended to eliminate overnight financing friction during accumulation phases.


没有评论
2026.07.24 16:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.21 10:20
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.20 19:10
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.20 19:10
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.20 19:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.20 19:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Quantitative Macro
每月30 USD
14%
0
0
USD
31
USD
4
0%
29
100%
33%
47.50
0.20
USD
6%
1:300
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

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