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Alexandru Craciun

Quantitative Macro

Alexandru Craciun
Alexandru Craciun

Alexandru Craciun

0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 10%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
21 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
0.58 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
4.49 USD (4 668 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (4.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4.49 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.35
Trading activity:
34.40%
Max deposit load:
10.52%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
20 (95.24%)
Short Trades:
1 (4.76%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.21 USD
Average Profit:
0.21 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
9.61%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
4.29% (1.23 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
.US500Cash 19
.USTECHCash 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
.US500Cash 3
.USTECHCash 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
.US500Cash 3.6K
.USTECHCash 1.1K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.58 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Quantitative Macro & Sector Rotation System

Overview This signal executes a sophisticated, long-term macro strategy driven by systematic market breadth analysis and structural sector rotation. Designed for capital preservation and high-conviction asset accumulation, the system filters out daily market noise to capture major cyclical trends using institutional-grade data parameters.

Macro Strategy & Core Mechanics

  • Systematic Sector Rotation: The core engine monitors market breadth across key economic sectors, programmatically shifting exposure into high-quality, resilient assets with strong fundamentals and consecutive growth metrics.

  • Macro Indicator Filtering: The algorithm leverages historical data models—including structural pattern analyses derived from major historical corrections like the dot-com era and the 2008 financial crisis—to monitor news sentiment trends and macro indicators prior to cyclical market drawdowns.

  • Technical Entry Anchors: Structural entries are confirmed via higher-timeframe price action, focusing heavily on weekly engulfing patterns to align trades with institutional capital flows.

  • Dynamic Margin of Safety: The strategy avoids over-leveraged scaling. Every layer of capital deployment is constrained by a strict mathematical risk module, maximizing the margin of safety while building long-term exposure during market corrections.

Risk Architecture

  • Zero High-Frequency Scalping: Positions are held across macro cycles, prioritizing high-probability distribution phases over erratic intraday fluctuations.

  • Custom Drawdown Defense: The system runs a specialized position-sizing module designed specifically to respect strict platform and equity drawdown limits, protecting the master account and all connected copy-traders.

Subscriber Setup Recommendations

  • Account Environment: A Hedging account is strictly required.

  • Execution Efficiency: An ECN or raw-spread account format is highly recommended to minimize execution slippage and perfectly mimic the signal's structural performance.

  • Holding Costs: Given the macro time horizon of the trades, utilizing a swap-free account architecture is highly recommended to eliminate overnight financing friction during accumulation phases.


No reviews
2026.07.24 16:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.21 10:20
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.20 19:10
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.20 19:10
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.20 19:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.20 19:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Quantitative Macro
30 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
29
USD
3
0%
21
100%
34%
n/a
0.21
USD
4%
1:300
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