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Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

Katd Stable Low Risk Robo 38764

Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen
Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

I am a long-term Forex trader with a strong belief in safety-first investing. Instead of chasing fast profits and unnecessary risks, I focus on slow, consistent, and sustainable growth.
4 темы 11 комментариев
0 отзывов
Надежность
63 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 527%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
662
Прибыльных трейдов:
445 (67.22%)
Убыточных трейдов:
217 (32.78%)
Лучший трейд:
74.99 USD
Худший трейд:
-20.43 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 057.68 USD (116 192 pips)
Общий убыток:
-460.79 USD (43 110 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
45 (138.20 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
138.20 USD (45)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.12
Торговая активность:
50.61%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
14.63%
Последний трейд:
5 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
39
Ср. время удержания:
18 часов
Фактор восстановления:
6.95
Длинных трейдов:
502 (75.83%)
Коротких трейдов:
160 (24.17%)
Профит фактор:
2.30
Мат. ожидание:
0.90 USD
Средняя прибыль:
2.38 USD
Средний убыток:
-2.12 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
10 (-10.36 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-55.99 USD (8)
Прирост в месяц:
15.91%
Годовой прогноз:
193.10%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
49.75 USD
Максимальная:
85.91 USD (56.73%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
25.36% (85.91 USD)
По эквити:
13.87% (82.98 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 527
AUDCAD 71
EURUSD 64
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 423
AUDCAD 70
EURUSD 104
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 53K
AUDCAD 11K
EURUSD 9.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +74.99 USD
Худший трейд: -20 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 45
Макс. серия проигрышей: 8
Макс. прибыль в серии: +138.20 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -10.36 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "RoboForex-ECN-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.00 × 4
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.08 × 12
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.12 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.18 × 11
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.25 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.33 × 57
ThreeTrader-Live
0.33 × 36
XMTrading-Real 34
0.36 × 14
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.40 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.40 × 10
TitanFX-01
0.44 × 16
Tickmill-Live08
0.45 × 22
GoMarkets-Real 1
0.49 × 208
DooPrime-Live 2
0.50 × 10
Darwinex-Live
0.56 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.56 × 277
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.58 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.58 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.62 × 58
QMGroupLtd-REAL SERVER
0.63 × 62
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.64 × 11
еще 137...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Conservative Gold Trading EA | Strict Risk Management | No Grid | No Martingale

This EA is designed with a strong focus on disciplined risk management and long-term consistency rather than chasing unrealistic returns.

Trading Characteristics

  • ✅ Every trade has a predefined Stop Loss.

  • ✅ No Grid strategy.

  • ✅ No Martingale.

  • ✅ No averaging down or holding losing positions indefinitely.

  • ✅ Positions are managed with controlled risk and clear exit rules.

Performance Metrics

  • Sharpe Ratio: 0.24

  • Recovery Factor: 18.06

  • Average Trades per Week: ~8

  • Average Holding Time: ~1 hours

  • Maximum Recovery Period: 41 days

The strategy aims to maintain a balanced trading frequency while avoiding excessive exposure. Trades are typically held for less than a day, reducing overnight and long-term market risk.

Recommended Minimum Equity (per 0.01 lot)

  • 1:1000 Leverage: $250

  • 1:500 Leverage: $350

Maintaining the recommended equity helps preserve the intended risk profile and allows the EA to operate under normal market conditions.

Suitable For

This strategy may be suitable for investors who prefer:

  • Controlled and transparent risk management.

  • Stable trading without Grid or Martingale techniques.

  • Moderate trading activity instead of high-frequency execution.

  • Capital preservation as a priority alongside steady growth.

As with all financial markets, trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper risk management and adequate account capitalization remain essential.

Contact me via Telegram: https://t.me/katdvodanh

Нет отзывов
2026.07.20 13:06
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 416 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Katd Stable Low Risk Robo 38764
30 USD в месяц
527%
0
0
USD
650
USD
63
0%
662
67%
51%
2.29
0.90
USD
25%
1:500
Копировать

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