Conservative Gold Trading EA | Strict Risk Management | No Grid | No Martingale

This EA is designed with a strong focus on disciplined risk management and long-term consistency rather than chasing unrealistic returns.

Trading Characteristics

✅ Every trade has a predefined Stop Loss.

✅ No Grid strategy.

✅ No Martingale.

✅ No averaging down or holding losing positions indefinitely.

✅ Positions are managed with controlled risk and clear exit rules.

Performance Metrics

Sharpe Ratio: 0.24

Recovery Factor: 18.06

Average Trades per Week: ~8

Average Holding Time: ~1 hours

Maximum Recovery Period: 41 days

The strategy aims to maintain a balanced trading frequency while avoiding excessive exposure. Trades are typically held for less than a day, reducing overnight and long-term market risk.

Recommended Minimum Equity (per 0.01 lot)

1:1000 Leverage: $250

1:500 Leverage: $350

Maintaining the recommended equity helps preserve the intended risk profile and allows the EA to operate under normal market conditions.

Suitable For

This strategy may be suitable for investors who prefer:

Controlled and transparent risk management.

Stable trading without Grid or Martingale techniques.

Moderate trading activity instead of high-frequency execution.

Capital preservation as a priority alongside steady growth.

As with all financial markets, trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper risk management and adequate account capitalization remain essential.

Contact me via Telegram: https://t.me/katdvodanh