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Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

Katd Stable Low Risk Robo 38764

Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen
Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

I am a long-term Forex trader with a strong belief in safety-first investing. Instead of chasing fast profits and unnecessary risks, I focus on slow, consistent, and sustainable growth.
4 主题 11 评论
0条评论
可靠性
64
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 529%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
665
盈利交易:
447 (67.21%)
亏损交易:
218 (32.78%)
最好交易:
74.99 USD
最差交易:
-20.43 USD
毛利:
1 061.22 USD (116 645 pips)
毛利亏损:
-462.06 USD (43 219 pips)
最大连续赢利:
45 (138.20 USD)
最大连续盈利:
138.20 USD (45)
夏普比率:
0.12
交易活动:
53.44%
最大入金加载:
14.63%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
30
平均持有时间:
18 小时
采收率:
6.97
长期交易:
505 (75.94%)
短期交易:
160 (24.06%)
利润因子:
2.30
预期回报:
0.90 USD
平均利润:
2.37 USD
平均损失:
-2.12 USD
最大连续失误:
10 (-10.36 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-55.99 USD (8)
每月增长:
16.03%
年度预测:
194.49%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
49.75 USD
最大值:
85.91 USD (56.73%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
25.36% (85.91 USD)
净值:
13.87% (82.98 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 529
AUDCAD 72
EURUSD 64
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 423
AUDCAD 72
EURUSD 104
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 53K
AUDCAD 11K
EURUSD 9.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +74.99 USD
最差交易: -20 USD
最大连续赢利: 45
最大连续失误: 8
最大连续盈利: +138.20 USD
最大连续亏损: -10.36 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 3
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.08 × 12
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.12 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.18 × 11
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.25 × 53
ThreeTrader-Live
0.33 × 36
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.33 × 57
XMTrading-Real 34
0.36 × 14
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.40 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.40 × 10
TitanFX-01
0.44 × 16
Tickmill-Live08
0.45 × 22
GoMarkets-Real 1
0.49 × 208
DooPrime-Live 2
0.50 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.56 × 27
Darwinex-Live
0.56 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.56 × 277
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.58 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.62 × 58
QMGroupLtd-REAL SERVER
0.63 × 62
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.64 × 11
137 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Conservative Gold Trading EA | Strict Risk Management | No Grid | No Martingale

This EA is designed with a strong focus on disciplined risk management and long-term consistency rather than chasing unrealistic returns.

Trading Characteristics

  • ✅ Every trade has a predefined Stop Loss.

  • ✅ No Grid strategy.

  • ✅ No Martingale.

  • ✅ No averaging down or holding losing positions indefinitely.

  • ✅ Positions are managed with controlled risk and clear exit rules.

Performance Metrics

  • Sharpe Ratio: 0.24

  • Recovery Factor: 18.06

  • Average Trades per Week: ~8

  • Average Holding Time: ~1 hours

  • Maximum Recovery Period: 41 days

The strategy aims to maintain a balanced trading frequency while avoiding excessive exposure. Trades are typically held for less than a day, reducing overnight and long-term market risk.

Recommended Minimum Equity (per 0.01 lot)

  • 1:1000 Leverage: $250

  • 1:500 Leverage: $350

Maintaining the recommended equity helps preserve the intended risk profile and allows the EA to operate under normal market conditions.

Suitable For

This strategy may be suitable for investors who prefer:

  • Controlled and transparent risk management.

  • Stable trading without Grid or Martingale techniques.

  • Moderate trading activity instead of high-frequency execution.

  • Capital preservation as a priority alongside steady growth.

As with all financial markets, trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper risk management and adequate account capitalization remain essential.

Contact me via Telegram: https://t.me/katdvodanh

没有评论
2026.07.20 13:06
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 416 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Katd Stable Low Risk Robo 38764
每月30 USD
529%
0
0
USD
654
USD
64
0%
665
67%
53%
2.29
0.90
USD
25%
1:500
复制

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