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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Katd Stable Low Risk Robo 38764
Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

Katd Stable Low Risk Robo 38764

Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen
Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

I am a long-term Forex trader with a strong belief in safety-first investing. Instead of chasing fast profits and unnecessary risks, I focus on slow, consistent, and sustainable growth.
4 topics 11 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
63 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 503%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
637
Profit Trades:
428 (67.18%)
Loss Trades:
209 (32.81%)
Best trade:
74.99 USD
Worst trade:
-20.43 USD
Gross Profit:
1 026.91 USD (112 760 pips)
Gross Loss:
-455.08 USD (42 748 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (138.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
138.20 USD (45)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
51.90%
Max deposit load:
14.63%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.66
Long Trades:
477 (74.88%)
Short Trades:
160 (25.12%)
Profit Factor:
2.26
Expected Payoff:
0.90 USD
Average Profit:
2.40 USD
Average Loss:
-2.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-10.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-55.99 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
11.62%
Annual Forecast:
141.02%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
49.75 USD
Maximal:
85.91 USD (56.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.36% (85.91 USD)
By Equity:
13.87% (82.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 502
AUDCAD 71
EURUSD 64
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 398
AUDCAD 70
EURUSD 104
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 50K
AUDCAD 11K
EURUSD 9.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +74.99 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 45
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +138.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.36 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.00 × 4
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 3
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.08 × 12
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.12 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.18 × 11
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.25 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.33 × 57
ThreeTrader-Live
0.33 × 36
XMTrading-Real 34
0.36 × 14
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.40 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.40 × 10
TitanFX-01
0.44 × 16
Tickmill-Live08
0.45 × 22
GoMarkets-Real 1
0.49 × 208
DooPrime-Live 2
0.50 × 10
Darwinex-Live
0.56 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.56 × 277
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.58 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.62 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.62 × 58
QMGroupLtd-REAL SERVER
0.63 × 62
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.64 × 11
137 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Conservative Gold Trading EA | Strict Risk Management | No Grid | No Martingale

This EA is designed with a strong focus on disciplined risk management and long-term consistency rather than chasing unrealistic returns.

Trading Characteristics

  • ✅ Every trade has a predefined Stop Loss.

  • ✅ No Grid strategy.

  • ✅ No Martingale.

  • ✅ No averaging down or holding losing positions indefinitely.

  • ✅ Positions are managed with controlled risk and clear exit rules.

Performance Metrics

  • Sharpe Ratio: 0.24

  • Recovery Factor: 18.06

  • Average Trades per Week: ~8

  • Average Holding Time: ~1 hours

  • Maximum Recovery Period: 41 days

The strategy aims to maintain a balanced trading frequency while avoiding excessive exposure. Trades are typically held for less than a day, reducing overnight and long-term market risk.

Recommended Minimum Equity (per 0.01 lot)

  • 1:1000 Leverage: $250

  • 1:500 Leverage: $350

Maintaining the recommended equity helps preserve the intended risk profile and allows the EA to operate under normal market conditions.

Suitable For

This strategy may be suitable for investors who prefer:

  • Controlled and transparent risk management.

  • Stable trading without Grid or Martingale techniques.

  • Moderate trading activity instead of high-frequency execution.

  • Capital preservation as a priority alongside steady growth.

As with all financial markets, trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Proper risk management and adequate account capitalization remain essential.

Contact me via Telegram: https://t.me/katdvodanh

No reviews
2026.07.20 13:06
80% of growth achieved within 16 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 416 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Katd Stable Low Risk Robo 38764
30 USD per month
503%
0
0
USD
628
USD
63
0%
637
67%
52%
2.25
0.90
USD
25%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

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