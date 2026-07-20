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Weixiang Zhuo

GoldYourDream

Weixiang Zhuo
Weixiang Zhuo

Weixiang Zhuo

0 отзывов
Надежность
27 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 75 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 577%
FXTRADING.com-Live
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 369
Прибыльных трейдов:
1 145 (83.63%)
Убыточных трейдов:
224 (16.36%)
Лучший трейд:
926.08 USD
Худший трейд:
-327.95 USD
Общая прибыль:
11 326.76 USD (460 836 pips)
Общий убыток:
-6 259.14 USD (412 778 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
32 (125.18 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
946.59 USD (7)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.09
Торговая активность:
56.18%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
42.93%
Последний трейд:
2 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
56
Ср. время удержания:
2 часа
Фактор восстановления:
8.21
Длинных трейдов:
699 (51.06%)
Коротких трейдов:
670 (48.94%)
Профит фактор:
1.81
Мат. ожидание:
3.70 USD
Средняя прибыль:
9.89 USD
Средний убыток:
-27.94 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-617.53 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-617.53 USD (6)
Прирост в месяц:
33.70%
Годовой прогноз:
408.92%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
617.53 USD (10.23%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
17.44% (394.96 USD)
По эквити:
50.56% (2 076.16 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD.pro 1369
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD.pro 5.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD.pro 48K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +926.08 USD
Худший трейд: -328 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 7
Макс. серия проигрышей: 6
Макс. прибыль в серии: +125.18 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -617.53 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FXTRADING.com-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

High-Growth Intraday Forex Strategy

This signal follows an active, short-term trading strategy designed to capture frequent market opportunities across both long and short positions. Since February 2026, the account has generated a total gain of more than 425%, with over 1,180 completed trades and an overall win rate of approximately 84%.

Key Performance Highlights

  • Total gain: 425%+
  • Average monthly return: 36.26%
  • Profit factor: 1.81
  • Overall win rate: 84%
  • Long-position win rate: 83%
  • Short-position win rate: 85%
  • Average trade duration: 1 hour 43 minutes
  • More than 52,000 pips generated
  • Strategy trades both bullish and bearish market conditions

The strategy focuses on consistent trade execution rather than relying on a small number of large winning positions. It is suitable for traders seeking aggressive account growth and who understand that higher potential returns come with higher volatility.

The historical maximum drawdown is approximately 57.5%, so followers should use conservative risk settings, avoid excessive leverage, and only allocate funds they can afford to risk. Using a lower copy multiplier is recommended for traders who prefer smoother account growth.

Important: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading forex involves substantial risk, and subscribers should carefully consider their own financial situation and risk tolerance before following this signal.


Нет отзывов
2026.07.24 06:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.24 06:33
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.24 03:31
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
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Плечо
GoldYourDream
75 USD в месяц
577%
0
0
USD
5.1K
USD
27
100%
1 369
83%
56%
1.80
3.70
USD
51%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

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