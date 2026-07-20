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Weixiang Zhuo

GoldYourDream

Weixiang Zhuo
Weixiang Zhuo

Weixiang Zhuo

0条评论
可靠性
27
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 75 USD per 
增长自 2026 585%
FXTRADING.com-Live
1:500
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查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 391
盈利交易:
1 160 (83.39%)
亏损交易:
231 (16.61%)
最好交易:
926.08 USD
最差交易:
-327.95 USD
毛利:
11 458.62 USD (467 619 pips)
毛利亏损:
-6 331.30 USD (419 696 pips)
最大连续赢利:
32 (125.18 USD)
最大连续盈利:
946.59 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.09
交易活动:
54.54%
最大入金加载:
42.93%
最近交易:
23 几分钟前
每周交易:
59
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
8.30
长期交易:
712 (51.19%)
短期交易:
679 (48.81%)
利润因子:
1.81
预期回报:
3.69 USD
平均利润:
9.88 USD
平均损失:
-27.41 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-617.53 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-617.53 USD (6)
每月增长:
33.60%
年度预测:
407.71%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
617.53 USD (10.23%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
17.44% (394.96 USD)
净值:
50.56% (2 076.16 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.pro 1391
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD.pro 5.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD.pro 48K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +926.08 USD
最差交易: -328 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +125.18 USD
最大连续亏损: -617.53 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FXTRADING.com-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

High-Growth Intraday Forex Strategy

This signal follows an active, short-term trading strategy designed to capture frequent market opportunities across both long and short positions. Since February 2026, the account has generated a total gain of more than 425%, with over 1,180 completed trades and an overall win rate of approximately 84%.

Key Performance Highlights

  • Total gain: 425%+
  • Average monthly return: 36.26%
  • Profit factor: 1.81
  • Overall win rate: 84%
  • Long-position win rate: 83%
  • Short-position win rate: 85%
  • Average trade duration: 1 hour 43 minutes
  • More than 52,000 pips generated
  • Strategy trades both bullish and bearish market conditions

The strategy focuses on consistent trade execution rather than relying on a small number of large winning positions. It is suitable for traders seeking aggressive account growth and who understand that higher potential returns come with higher volatility.

The historical maximum drawdown is approximately 57.5%, so followers should use conservative risk settings, avoid excessive leverage, and only allocate funds they can afford to risk. Using a lower copy multiplier is recommended for traders who prefer smoother account growth.

Important: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading forex involves substantial risk, and subscribers should carefully consider their own financial situation and risk tolerance before following this signal.


没有评论
2026.07.24 06:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.24 06:33
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.24 03:31
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
GoldYourDream
每月75 USD
585%
0
0
USD
5.1K
USD
27
100%
1 391
83%
55%
1.80
3.69
USD
51%
1:500
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