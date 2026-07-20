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分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.pro
|1391
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD.pro
|5.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD.pro
|48K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
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基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FXTRADING.com-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
High-Growth Intraday Forex Strategy
This signal follows an active, short-term trading strategy designed to capture frequent market opportunities across both long and short positions. Since February 2026, the account has generated a total gain of more than 425%, with over 1,180 completed trades and an overall win rate of approximately 84%.
Key Performance Highlights
- Total gain: 425%+
- Average monthly return: 36.26%
- Profit factor: 1.81
- Overall win rate: 84%
- Long-position win rate: 83%
- Short-position win rate: 85%
- Average trade duration: 1 hour 43 minutes
- More than 52,000 pips generated
- Strategy trades both bullish and bearish market conditions
The strategy focuses on consistent trade execution rather than relying on a small number of large winning positions. It is suitable for traders seeking aggressive account growth and who understand that higher potential returns come with higher volatility.
The historical maximum drawdown is approximately 57.5%, so followers should use conservative risk settings, avoid excessive leverage, and only allocate funds they can afford to risk. Using a lower copy multiplier is recommended for traders who prefer smoother account growth.
Important: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading forex involves substantial risk, and subscribers should carefully consider their own financial situation and risk tolerance before following this signal.
USD
USD
USD