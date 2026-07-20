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Weixiang Zhuo

GoldYourDream

Weixiang Zhuo
Weixiang Zhuo

Weixiang Zhuo

0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 75 USD per month
growth since 2026 560%
FXTRADING.com-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 352
Profit Trades:
1 134 (83.87%)
Loss Trades:
218 (16.12%)
Best trade:
926.08 USD
Worst trade:
-327.95 USD
Gross Profit:
11 010.32 USD (453 949 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 067.52 USD (399 906 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (125.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
946.59 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
57.22%
Max deposit load:
42.93%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
56
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.00
Long Trades:
693 (51.26%)
Short Trades:
659 (48.74%)
Profit Factor:
1.81
Expected Payoff:
3.66 USD
Average Profit:
9.71 USD
Average Loss:
-27.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-617.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-617.53 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
35.53%
Annual Forecast:
431.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
617.53 USD (10.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.44% (394.96 USD)
By Equity:
50.56% (2 076.16 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.pro 1352
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.pro 4.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.pro 54K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +926.08 USD
Worst trade: -328 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +125.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -617.53 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXTRADING.com-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

High-Growth Intraday Forex Strategy

This signal follows an active, short-term trading strategy designed to capture frequent market opportunities across both long and short positions. Since February 2026, the account has generated a total gain of more than 425%, with over 1,180 completed trades and an overall win rate of approximately 84%.

Key Performance Highlights

  • Total gain: 425%+
  • Average monthly return: 36.26%
  • Profit factor: 1.81
  • Overall win rate: 84%
  • Long-position win rate: 83%
  • Short-position win rate: 85%
  • Average trade duration: 1 hour 43 minutes
  • More than 52,000 pips generated
  • Strategy trades both bullish and bearish market conditions

The strategy focuses on consistent trade execution rather than relying on a small number of large winning positions. It is suitable for traders seeking aggressive account growth and who understand that higher potential returns come with higher volatility.

The historical maximum drawdown is approximately 57.5%, so followers should use conservative risk settings, avoid excessive leverage, and only allocate funds they can afford to risk. Using a lower copy multiplier is recommended for traders who prefer smoother account growth.

Important: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading forex involves substantial risk, and subscribers should carefully consider their own financial situation and risk tolerance before following this signal.


No reviews
2026.07.24 06:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.24 06:33
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.24 03:31
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldYourDream
75 USD per month
560%
0
0
USD
4.9K
USD
26
100%
1 352
83%
57%
1.81
3.66
USD
51%
1:500
Copy

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