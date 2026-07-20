High-Growth Intraday Forex Strategy

This signal follows an active, short-term trading strategy designed to capture frequent market opportunities across both long and short positions. Since February 2026, the account has generated a total gain of more than 425%, with over 1,180 completed trades and an overall win rate of approximately 84%.

Key Performance Highlights

Total gain: 425%+

Average monthly return: 36.26%

Profit factor: 1.81

Overall win rate: 84%

Long-position win rate: 83%

Short-position win rate: 85%

Average trade duration: 1 hour 43 minutes

More than 52,000 pips generated

generated Strategy trades both bullish and bearish market conditions

The strategy focuses on consistent trade execution rather than relying on a small number of large winning positions. It is suitable for traders seeking aggressive account growth and who understand that higher potential returns come with higher volatility.

The historical maximum drawdown is approximately 57.5%, so followers should use conservative risk settings, avoid excessive leverage, and only allocate funds they can afford to risk. Using a lower copy multiplier is recommended for traders who prefer smoother account growth.

Important: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading forex involves substantial risk, and subscribers should carefully consider their own financial situation and risk tolerance before following this signal.